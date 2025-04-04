Once the sleek symbol of the electric future, Tesla is now falling seriously behind. Sales in the Netherlands plunged by over 60% last month alone.

The road ahead looks bumpier still as Dutch politicians call for a Tesla tax, AD reports.

But the issue isn’t electric driving — it’s largely Tesla’s Elon-Musk-shaped baggage.

“Tesla Takedown” gains momentum

Dutch buyers don’t want to be associated with the controversial CEO’s recent antics — from THAT gesture to becoming Trump’s right-hand man.

“Tesla Takedown” activists urge owners to ditch their Teslas and dump stock, claiming “stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.”

The backlash isn’t just from activists. Now, the Dutch party VVD wants the EU to punish U.S. firms, with Tesla in focus.

“It is good that the EU is hitting back strongly, with targeted counter-tariffs, for example against Teslas,” says VVD MP Roelien Kamminga.

Stuck in the past

What’s more, Tesla’s lineup is collecting dust. 💨

The once-dazzling Model S sold a total of four units in March. The Model X managed a measly six. As for the fabled “affordable Tesla”? Still just a bedtime story.

#Tesla’s sales in key European markets dropped for the third straight month in March. 🚗📉$TSLA



📉 France: -36.8%

📉 Sweden: -63.9%

📉 Norway: -1%

📉 Denmark: -65.6%

📉 Netherlands: -61%— Markets Today (@marketsday) April 3, 2025

Plus, the price has almost halved since the start of this year. Investors are on edge as consumer confidence sinks and Chinese competitors advance.

Dutch EV dream doesn’t need Tesla

Here’s the kicker: Dutch drivers haven’t fallen out of love with electric cars. They’ve just moved on, increasing wider electric car sales by 8%.

Brands like Kia are thriving, selling 2,859 electric vehicles in March alone, with Toyota and BMW following closely behind.

So yes, the Tesla-less electric dream is alive in the Netherlands.

