Huge delays expected on Dutch roads as thousands of farmers protest (again!)

Thousands of farmers are disrupting Dutch roads to protest against the government’s nitrogen policy. Today, farmers will hold the largest demonstration in the Netherlands ever — with 20,000 to 30,000 tractors making an appearance. Jeetje! 😨

Those on the road today will have to consider a heavy morning and evening rush hour with the rest of the day being busier than usual as well.

Where’s the boeren protest happening?

The traffic disruption is expected to be at its greatest in the middle and eastern part of the Netherlands, but it’s possible for the protest nuisance to reach as far as The Hague, writes NOS.

The Rijkswaterstaat (part of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management) will deploy extra road inspectors and traffic controllers to help control the busy roads.

They have also advised road users to keep an eye on the traffic conditions and to work remotely today if possible.

What will the boeren protest bring this time?

Over the past few weeks, farmers made the rounds as they have visited politicians and activists door-to-door in a fighting effort to make a statement against the cabinet’s nitrogen plans.

While the farmers’ organisation has emphasised that this protest will be a peaceful one, it will most definitely cause some major traffic jams for those on the road, especially today. (How on earth did they get enough fuel to move all those heavy tractors down the highway? 🤔)

And what’s more, the leader of the Farmers Defence Force (FDF) told the Volkskrant last week that they’ll likely shut down the food supply and block the highway roads as a stepping stone to greener pastures.

What’s all the fuss about?

If you’ve lived in the Netherlands long enough, you’ve most likely heard about or experienced the boeren (farmers) demonstrations and the huge inconvenience it has caused working folks.

For example, in a 2019 protest, dozens of farmers crowded the centre of The Hague stopping all tram or bus services for the majority of the day. (Oh, the traumatic flashbacks of having to walk one hour to work. 😬)

READ MORE | Hundreds of farmers gather in protest in The Hague

Why are Dutch farmers protesting exactly? Well, the government wants to cut total nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands by 50% by 2030.

Farmers play a major role in nitrogen pollution in the Netherlands, but they’re tired of bearing the brunt of this crisis.

What do you think of the Dutch farmers’ protest situation? Yay of nee? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Featured Image: Steven Lek/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0