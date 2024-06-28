This 1950s video introducing the world to the Netherlands is pure vintage wholesomeness

Ah, the glorious and almighty Netherlands! One of the great things about living in a country is seeing its rich history in everyday life.

Whether visiting houses constructed hundreds of years ago or walking cobblestones worn down by time, a flash from the past is always a pleasure. 

Wouldn’t it be great if we could relive the days of yonder-year past? Well, thanks to a video dug up by Twitter user Ben Coates, we can!

Come with us as we take you by the hand and journey back in time to the 1950s Netherlands. In all its black-and-white vintage glory.

READ MORE | The liberation of the Netherlands like you’ve never seen it before (coloured videos inside)

Flash from the past

Funnily enough, NATO produced this Disney-style video. It was filmed back when there were just 11 provinces and Queen Juliana ruled the land. It’s a time when factory work was king and the country spent ten times more on defence than they do today.

Unexpected highlights of the video include seeing binoculars and lightbulbs being made, Queen Juliana’s ultra-weird wave, and cheese (looots of Dutch cheese).

Our favourite part? “It is for these new generations, for a population that is increasing so much faster than anywhere else in Europe, that so many new homes are being built.”

They didn’t quite do it well enough, did they? But, you know, we guess we can forgive them.

You’ll want to watch it all the way to the end to see exactly how the Netherlands stole land back from the sea it’s quite impressive!

READ MORE | Video: incredible footage of 1920s Amsterdam in colour

Alright, alright, we’re a little bit proud of this nation. But we’re not crying, you’re crying.

What was your favourite part of the video? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Pixabay
International in the Netherlands? This eSIM can change your life
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and (almost) a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

  2. Very bucolic. However, in the fifties a considerable number of food stuffs were still rationed as well as gas and heating fuels. There was a huge housing shortage, getting a phone took 2 years and we were so nutritionally impoverished that children were given milk at school as well as visits from the school dentist. Then there was 1953, the year the dikes broke, watersnood ramp. Those dikes were replaced by the Delta works over 50 years and one of the engineering wonders of the world. But butter? Nope, the Dutch have an expression: As expensive as butter, we could not afford it. It took the country until the end of the sixties to mostly recover from the war, like the rest of Europe. The Germans didn’t quite make to the “Scorched Earth” plan, but they came very close.

