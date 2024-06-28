From next week Dutch landlords will find it much harder to raise your rent

It's a win for renters (finally)

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
If the thought of skyrocketing rent has you sweating bullets, there’s some excellent news shooting your way: a better cap on Dutch rental prices is officially here. 🥳🏡

Dubbed the Affordable Rent Act, this new governmental policy regulates rent for properties in the mid-range sector.

In other words, housing that costs an average of €1,157.95 per month is about to become protected from overly greedy landlords.

Finally, renting is set to become more affordable

“The explosively increased rents due to the enormous shortage of rental properties are no longer affordable for many people with a normal income,” Hugo de Jonge, Minister for Housing, stressed while speaking at the senate this week.

“This law will make a huge difference for many thousands of tenants.”

Thousands of tenants in the Netherlands are set to see their rental costs fall.

And just how huge of a difference is De Jonge’s “huge difference”? 🤔

To understand this, you need to first understand the Dutch home valuation system.

The home valuation system

From July 1, 2024, landlords will be expected to abide by a maximum rent set by the home valuation system (WWS or woningwaarderingsstelsel).

This maximum rent is determined by a points system based on several factors: the home’s energy label, its size, the kitchen and bathroom facilities, whether or not there is a garden… etc.

Once summed up, the total number of points decides how much a property can be rented out for.

Mid-range rental properties generally score between 144 to 186 points and previously carried no maximum rent — which meant landlords could charge as much as they wanted.

For now, landlords who don’t base their rent on the home valuation system will benefit from a grace period of six months.

However, from January 1, 2025, landlords who deliberately obscure how many points a property has — or willingly overcharge on rent — will receive a fine from their municipality.

But what does this (actually) mean for me?

This means that tenants in the mid-range sector can appeal to the Huurcommissie (rent assessment committee) if they feel they are being overcharged.

Put simply, if you are renting a mid-range sector property, and you think your landlord is charging you too much for too little, they will be required to lower your rent.

In fact, with this new system rent is estimated to drop by an average of €190 per month.

As a result, a total of 113,000 mid-range rental homes are predicted to return to the “affordable segment.”

What do you think of this new rental act? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

