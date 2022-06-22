Hot and cold: unpredictable weather coming to the Netherlands

It wouldn’t be a Dutch summer without some instability and drama, would it? From tropical heat to thunder and rain, the Dutch weather will keep us on our toes as we approach the end of this week.

If you thought the last few weeks of June would offer some nice, stable summer weather you’re in for an unpleasant surprise, writes Buienradar.

On Wednesdays, we (try not to) burn!

Today, as you’ve probably already noticed, will be nice and warm — with hardly any wind across the country. 😎

This morning the temperatures will span from 18 degrees Celsius on the Wadden Islands, to 24 degrees Celsius in Limburg — but it doesn’t stop there! The afternoon will see up to 25 degrees in the middle of the country, and delicious 28 degrees in Limburg. 😍

There will be a few small clouds gathering in the southeast and you can expect moderate winds on the southwest coast but it’s nothing to worry about (yet).

Be careful though, the sun is extremely strong today, which means you can turn red as a lobster in just 10 minutes, says RTL Nieuws. Make sure to layer on the sunscreen if you’re outside! 🦞

Hot girl Thursday

If you thought Wednesday has been hot, just wait until you see Thursday! It’ll be the warmest day of the week reaching over 30 degrees in many places! (except the Wadden Islands, who will have to settle on 24 degrees, but who’s surprised).

Make sure you finish your tanning session well in time for dinner —Thursday evening will see some rain and thunder building up from the south.

Let the drama begin

Then comes the drama we promised. Friday will be dominated by more rain and thunder, scattered around the country, making surprise appearances all day. ⛈

Sure, the temperatures will be at the comfortable 21-25 degree area, but we don’t advise making Friday a beach day. Unless stormy, rainy beach walks are your thing — in which case, go ahead!

Unpredictable weekend

If you had a vision for a fantastic summery weekend, you should probably manage your expectations a bit. Saturday might be warm, with an average of 25 degrees across the country, but you can still be surprised by more thunder and rain at any point. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Sunday will be even worse, with a cold front ensuring lower average temperatures, and quite a bit of rain.

How are you dealing with these unstable predictions? Will you take the chance at the beach, or stay safe at home for the next few days? Tell us in the comments!