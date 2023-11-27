At least 16 different municipalities are implementing a total fireworks ban this year.

That means, in those 16 locations, the general population is banned from lighting fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Additionally, three more municipalities want to ban it for next year’s celebrations as well.

Naturally, fireworks won’t be off the table completely. Municipalities with bans generally plan a controlled fireworks show instead.

Municipalities with fireworks bans

Will you be able to try to blow off your fingers this year? Here’s what you need to know.

Municipalities that previously banned fireworks and continue to do so

Amsterdam

Apeldoorn

Haarlem

Heemstede

Heumen

Bloemendaal

Mook en Middelaar

Nijmegen

Rotterdam

Schiedam

Soest

Utrechtse Heuvelrug

Municipalities banning fireworks for the first time in 2023/24

Amersfoort

Arnhem

Eindhoven

Tilburg

Municipalities likely to ban fireworks in 2024/25

Ede

Zwolle

Zutphen

What’s the big deal with fireworks in the Netherlands?

Fireworks are often seen as the essential ingredient to the New Year, but especially for Dutchies.

However, let’s be honest: the Dutch take it way too far.

The fireworks often start six weeks before New Year’s Eve and continue every night, putting animals in constant states of stress and causing disturbances.

Far worse, however, is the damage and injuries. In recent years, we’ve seen:

Even worse, while types of fireworks sold in stores are regulated in the Netherlands, they’re not in neighbouring countries.

That means huge numbers of illegal fireworks are often imported.

Are you in favour of a fireworks ban in your municipality? Tell us in the comments below!