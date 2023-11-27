At least 16 different municipalities are implementing a total fireworks ban this year.
That means, in those 16 locations, the general population is banned from lighting fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
Additionally, three more municipalities want to ban it for next year’s celebrations as well.
Naturally, fireworks won’t be off the table completely. Municipalities with bans generally plan a controlled fireworks show instead.
Municipalities with fireworks bans
Will you be able to try to blow off your fingers this year? Here’s what you need to know.
Municipalities that previously banned fireworks and continue to do so
- Amsterdam
- Apeldoorn
- Haarlem
- Heemstede
- Heumen
- Bloemendaal
- Mook en Middelaar
- Nijmegen
- Rotterdam
- Schiedam
- Soest
- Utrechtse Heuvelrug
Municipalities banning fireworks for the first time in 2023/24
- Amersfoort
- Arnhem
- Eindhoven
- Tilburg
Municipalities likely to ban fireworks in 2024/25
- Ede
- Zwolle
- Zutphen
What’s the big deal with fireworks in the Netherlands?
Fireworks are often seen as the essential ingredient to the New Year, but especially for Dutchies.
However, let’s be honest: the Dutch take it way too far.
The fireworks often start six weeks before New Year’s Eve and continue every night, putting animals in constant states of stress and causing disturbances.
Far worse, however, is the damage and injuries. In recent years, we’ve seen:
- historical churches burned down
- fireworks thrown at officers, and a senior citizen beaten for requesting youth set off their fireworks elsewhere
- fireworks stuffed through residential mailboxes
- a fire caused by fireworks in an apartment building killed a man and his four-year-old son
Even worse, while types of fireworks sold in stores are regulated in the Netherlands, they’re not in neighbouring countries.
That means huge numbers of illegal fireworks are often imported.
Are you in favour of a fireworks ban in your municipality? Tell us in the comments below!
Yes please! I live in s-Hertogenbosch.