Dutch fraternity calls women “cum buckets” in a speech

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Image: Patrick Case/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/boys-screaming-3420517/

On Sunday evening, the largest student association in the Netherlands, Amsterdam Corps, gave extremely sexist speeches during a dinner in honour of a lustrum celebration. 

The men of the association thought it was a good idea to ask a very dangerous question: “What’s the worst possible thing you can call a woman?” 

The answer? A whore. “Women are nothing and nothing more than a whore.” 🤨

This was just one of the many misogynistic statements made yesterday during that infamous dinner (here’s the video).

A so-called gentlemen’s dinner

During the dinner, several male members went beyond their limits while giving speeches. Women were called “sperm buckets”, and it was said “to break women’s necks” or “put their dicks in.”

READ MORE | Patriarchy in disguise — the myth of gender equality in the Netherlands

Hundreds of members were gobsmacked to hear such appalling things being said aloud — including the head of the Amsterdam student body, Heleen Vos.

“I find this shocking and hurtful. I strongly disagree with these events personally, and as a rector of the association, I regret that Amsterdam Corps has once again been cast in a negative light”, Heleen Vos tells RTL Nieuws.

In addition, dozens of women from the association wrote a letter to the board protesting the men’s awful behaviour. “We are done with this sexism”, they shared.

We can already hear the men plead in defence by saying, “it’s just a joke.” No need to get pressed over it if it’s just a joke, right? 🤔

READ MORE | Being a feminist in the Netherlands: surprisingly, it’s a challenge

Well, in a country that’s known to be progressive, liberal, and full of strong and independent feminists — sirs, you have all just made one fat mistake.

Not the first time

Members of the association are fed up because this isn’t the first time that an event hosted by Amsterdam Corps has led to a lot of commotion. 

Last year, students were humiliated, kicked, and badly beaten up during a hazing that took place in Amsterdam.

Luckily, the capital city heard their cries, and the association was finally called out for its transgressive behaviour.

READ MORE | Dutch sororities and fraternities: yep, they exist (and are echt bizarre)

The punishment? Educational institutions in Amsterdam took away the board members’ administrative rights for the academic year, and those involved in the abuses were also suspended.

As a predominantly female office here at Dutch Review, all we can really say is, men of Amsterdam Corps, DO BETTER! 😡

What are your thoughts on the things said by the men of Amsterdam Corps? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Pexels
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

