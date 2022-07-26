Dutch universities warn internationals not to come if they can’t find a room

NewsEconomyInternational
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-dutch-student-moving
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/208852814/stock-photo-colorado-springs-colorado-usa-august.html

Finding housing as a student is always hard(-er than it should be), but now several Dutch universities are outright telling their students not to come to the Netherlands if they don’t have a room yet. 🤔

International students, in particular, are now being warned against coming to the lowlands — there’s just not enough space! 

Now it’s official 

Just a few days ago, the Amsterdam-based student union ASVA warned international students against coming to the Dutch capital if they don’t have a roof over their heads. 🏠

READ MORE | Starting life as a student in the Netherlands: 7 things you need (to know)

Now, the same message has been sent out from basically all the main universities in the Netherlands, writes the NOS.

From Maastricht and Eindhoven to Leiden, Utrecht, Nijmegen, and Groningen: everyone’s alerting these incoming students of possible homelessness if they come to the Netherlands. 

Internationals are the worst hit 

More and more students are hearing about the low tuition fees and the high-quality education available in the Netherlands.

Naturally, this makes more and more internationals (as many as 56% of the student base in Maastricht actually) want to come here. 🤷‍♂️

This isn’t surprising — it’s great being a student in the land of bikes and beers. 🚲🍻

READ MORE | The student housing nightmare: a tale of discrimination, fraud and protest

However, internationals are far more dependent on finding housing on time and thus run a bigger risk of having to live in tents, in expensive hotels, or in random strangers’ living rooms. 

Dutch students can (usually) stay in the safe (and free) house of their parents or immediate family and can therefore withstand the housing crisis just a little easier than others. 

More internationals are coming 

The amount of international students in the Netherlands has been rising sharply over the past few years, a trend that has increased the pressure on the housing situation

Is it likely that the trend will slow down? We wouldn’t think so unless it somehow becomes significantly worse to study in the Netherlands. Until then, Dutchies simply have to figure out a way to deal with the masses… 

Can you think of a way to handle the pressure on Dutch student housing? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article17 ideas that make the Dutch sustainability super-heroes
Next articleDutch fraternity calls women “cum buckets” in a speech
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Dutch fraternity calls women “cum buckets” in a speech

On Sunday evening, the largest student association in the Netherlands, Amsterdam Corps, gave extremely sexist speeches during a dinner in...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

Dutch fraternity calls women “cum buckets” in a speech

Gaelle Salem - 0
On Sunday evening, the largest student association in the Netherlands, Amsterdam Corps, gave extremely sexist speeches during a dinner in honour of a lustrum...

17 ideas that make the Dutch sustainability super-heroes

Juni Moltubak - 0
The Dutch are using their creative brain-power to create innovative (and sometimes fun!) solutions to save the climate. 💪🏽🌱 It might surprise some to hear...

Donald Trump expresses support for Dutch farmers against “climate tyranny”

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 2
In a two-hour speech, Trump expressed his support for Dutch farmers and particularly appreciated their resistance to the climate crisis. Classic. 🙄 The ex-American...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X