Dutch universities warn internationals not to come if they can’t find a room

Finding housing as a student is always hard(-er than it should be), but now several Dutch universities are outright telling their students not to come to the Netherlands if they don’t have a room yet. 🤔

International students, in particular, are now being warned against coming to the lowlands — there’s just not enough space!

Now it’s official

Just a few days ago, the Amsterdam-based student union ASVA warned international students against coming to the Dutch capital if they don’t have a roof over their heads. 🏠

Now, the same message has been sent out from basically all the main universities in the Netherlands, writes the NOS.

From Maastricht and Eindhoven to Leiden, Utrecht, Nijmegen, and Groningen: everyone’s alerting these incoming students of possible homelessness if they come to the Netherlands.

Internationals are the worst hit

More and more students are hearing about the low tuition fees and the high-quality education available in the Netherlands.

Naturally, this makes more and more internationals (as many as 56% of the student base in Maastricht actually) want to come here. 🤷‍♂️

This isn’t surprising — it’s great being a student in the land of bikes and beers. 🚲🍻

However, internationals are far more dependent on finding housing on time and thus run a bigger risk of having to live in tents, in expensive hotels, or in random strangers’ living rooms.

Dutch students can (usually) stay in the safe (and free) house of their parents or immediate family and can therefore withstand the housing crisis just a little easier than others.

More internationals are coming

The amount of international students in the Netherlands has been rising sharply over the past few years, a trend that has increased the pressure on the housing situation.

Is it likely that the trend will slow down? We wouldn’t think so unless it somehow becomes significantly worse to study in the Netherlands. Until then, Dutchies simply have to figure out a way to deal with the masses…

