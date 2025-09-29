💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Heating your home in the Netherlands? Dutch gas prices are now the second-highest in Europe

Time to layer up 🥶

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-woman-in-sweater-sitting-with-feet-on-radiator
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/full-shot-woman-sitting-near-heater_23442238.htm#query=thermostat&position=12&from_view=search&track=sph
If you’ve already weathered a winter here in the Netherlands, you’re probably familiar with gas prices that’ll make your wallet cry. But just how steep are Dutch prices in comparison with the rest of Europe?

Helaas, the answer is very steep: new figures from the Household Energy Price Index (HEPI) show that gas prices in the Netherlands are now the second-highest in Europe, with only the lucky Sweden managing to best us.

Dutch households pay an average of €1,801 yearly

If you’re wondering what this placement means for your annual gas bill, comparison website EnergieVergelijk has crunched the numbers.

Based on an annual consumption of 1,020 m³ of gas, a regular Dutch household could be looking at a blistering €1,801 bill at the end of the year. And let op: if your home is poorly insulated, you could be looking at an even higher figure.

READ MORE | 14 dang smart ways to save on energy costs in the Netherlands

To put things into perspective, Dutch gas prices are hundreds of euros more expensive than those in neighbouring European countries. For the same amount of gas, you’d typically spend €1,080.18 in Germany and €1,350.48 in Belgium.

person-adjusting-thermostat-in-their-dutch-home-with-second-highest-gas-prices-in-europe
With gas prices rising even higher in 2027, we may all need to be sparing with our thermostats. Image: Depositphotos

(Contrast this to Hungary, where a household’s gas bill could average €109.14, and your wallet’s likely to feel even emptier.)

And that number’s still rising

In addition to this, research by CE Delft points out that the new European Emissions Trading System (ETS2) could result in even higher gas prices in 2027.

While designed to “put the EU on a firm path towards its 2050 climate neutrality goal”, the proposed ETS2 could push an estimated 24,000 households into energy poverty by 2030.

One thing is clear: with gas prices this high, keeping warm in the Netherlands will not come cheap.

Feature Image:Freepik
Dutch Quirk #110: Speak more than one language
Dutch Quirk #2: Bike with an umbrella
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

