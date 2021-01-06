A Dutch teenager who tested positive for coronavirus in a ski-region in Switzerland has been arrested by police after attempting to flee quarantine.

Swiss police say that the 17-year-old girl tried to board a plane to Amsterdam using a fake negative COVID-19 test, reports AD.

However, she had already tested positive for the virus in Valais, a Swiss skiing canton. Switzerland is in lockdown, but skiing is still allowed.

Health authorities ordered the teenager to quarantine immediately — but the girl tried to escape instead.

Police involved

Authorities discovered the girl had left the area and immediately notified law enforcement. Swiss police arrested the teen in Zurich shortly before she would have boarded her flight to the Netherlands.

She admitted that she used a fake test to try to board the flight. Since December 29, all passengers on planes, trains, buses, and ferries to the Netherlands have been required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

It is unknown whether she was alone at the airport.

Criminal charges

Police refused to say how she obtained the fake result. An ambulance returned the girl to Valais and placed her in police custody. She will face criminal charges over violating coronavirus laws and forging documents.

