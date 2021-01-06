In a historic moment for the Netherlands, the first coronavirus vaccine was administered at 8:30 this morning in a live broadcast. The recipient was 39-year-old care worker Sanna Elkadiri of the Zorggroep Elde Maasduinen (ZGEM).

“I don’t think the vaccination is scary,” Elkadiri told the NOS. “I find the things around it more exciting.” Although she was apprehensive at first, she is eager to be a part of the big moment.

“When I was approached on Saturday, I had to think for a while,” Elkadiri explained. “In the end, I do it mainly for myself, but also for the message to the outside world: get vaccinated so that we can return to a normal society.”

Elkadiri works in a department with dementia clients. “Cuddling is a normal thing there, or that you get a kiss,” she said. “Those people need the security and that is no longer possible.” She hopes the vaccine will bring back the human contact that was the norm before the pandemic.

Who else receives the vaccine today?

Elkadiri was the first but she isn’t the only person receiving a vaccine today. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines will be administered to many other nursing home employees and hospital staff throughout the day at GGD Hart voor Brabant, as well as at GGDs in Rotterdam and Utrecht.

Priority is given to employees who work in ICUs, emergency departments, coronavirus nursing wards, and care for the disabled.

Elkadiri is optimistic: ‘”At last the vaccination will start now! We will be able to return to normal soon.”

