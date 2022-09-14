A sad state of affairs: Dutch girls are more depressed than they were five years ago

Girls in the Netherlands aren’t happy, and it’s time to do something about it!

In a report by the NOS, girls in the Netherlands are far more likely to suffer from mental health issues than they were five years ago.

Depression reporting for duty

The report delved into the health and well-being of kids aged 11 to 16 in the Netherlands.

Based on a four-year-long study by Utrecht University, they found a worrying trend in the mental health of young girls.

About 33% of eighth-grade girls and 43% of girls in high school have emotional issues. This is quite the jump from figures in 2017, which were 14% and 28% respectively. 😳

Although the mental health of boys is also in decline, the figures are not as drastic as they are for girls of the same age.

That damn ‘rona again

Smoking and alcohol use amongst Dutch teens had been on a downward trajectory…then the coronavirus pandemic happened.

As if we didn’t need a reminder about The Dark Ages™️, scientists blame the bump in substance abuse on the corona crisis.

Adding fuel to the fire, NIVEL (the Netherlands Institute for Health Services Research) produced a study indicating that a larger number of Dutchies aged 15 to 24 were taking antidepressants than before.

READ MORE | Lockdown makes them sick: mental health issues amongst students on the rise

School’s out of line

The study by Utrecht University also pointed to school as a possible trigger for the rising mental health issues among young people.

In twenty years, study pressure has skyrocketed to 45% — now sitting at more than double the figure it was before. 😱

This could be linked to overwhelming expectations from parents and teachers, and the lack of adequate study advice by institutions.

In addition, high school girls are now reporting fewer positive interactions with classmates and teachers, and less support from friends.

Equality of the sexes…but not the way you’d want it to be!

In the past, Dutch boys used to smoke and drink far more than girls — but this difference has now vanished.

The study uncovered that about one in ten young adults in the Netherlands smoked in the past month, and about 60% had at least one drink.

How do you feel about this worrying trend? Have you experienced it yourself? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

