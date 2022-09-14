Full speed ahead! Amsterdam to Berlin train will be even faster by December 2023

NewsInternationalTravelInternational Travel
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
international-train-at-Amsterdam-centraal
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/234785054/stock-photo-amsterdam-noord-holland-netherlands-oct.html

Christmas came early for holidayers planning on getting the train from Amsterdam to Berlin next year — and what did Sinterklaas bring? An even faster train! 

The 6 hours and 20 minute train trip from Amsterdam Centraal to Berlin Hauptbahnhof (Berlin Central Station) will soon be shortened by a sweet half-an-hour, AT5 reports. 

This will bring the journey time down to 5 hours and 50 minutes — oh, and did we mention you’ll be in Berlin?!

Ahead of schedule

The proposed faster journey was not due to be finalised until 2026, but thanks to a number of changes in the original plan, the train route is set to be updated by December 2023. 

Good news for any travellers planning on spending a Christmas full of markets, musicals, ice skating, and a more alt-vibe. 🎄

berlin-christmas-market
In less than six hours, you could enjoy the Christmas Markets in Berlin! Image: Pexels

In order to stay ahead of schedule, a number of adjustments are being made at Oldenzaal station, the final station before you reach the German border. 

There, a new track is being built, and special trains will be used to allow the train to continue on towards Berlin smoothly.

There will also be multi-court trains, which will allow the trains to run on both the voltages of the Netherlands and Germany. Before, the train had to be changed in Bad Bentheim in order to allow the journey to continue. 

Put simply: we can enjoy a shorter and easier trip to Berlin — thanks, guys. 

Internation travel from Amsterdam

The train to Berlin is not the only option for passengers seeking to escape the busy city, as international trains from Amsterdam Centraal connect travellers to countries across the continent! 

Sit back, relax, and even take your shoes off (we’ll only judge slightly), and don’t forget; there are no extra fees for baggage on trains! 👜

If booked through NS International, you can travel to Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and more! 

READ MORE | From Amsterdam to Paris: the best ways to get there

Or, if you were looking to head south, you could book with Thalys and have your own “Emily in Paris” experience for the weekend. 

Would you take the train from Amsterdam to Berlin? Tell us what you think! 

Feature Image:Deposit Photos
Previous article8 steps to getting a mortgage and buying a house in the Netherlands for expats
Next article29 awesome things to do in The Hague in 2022
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

A sad state of affairs: Dutch girls are more depressed than they were five years ago

Girls in the Netherlands aren’t happy, and it’s time to do something about it! In a report by the NOS, girls...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

29 awesome things to do in The Hague in 2022

Juni Moltubak - 0
The city of peace and justice is always bustling with life, so it’s no surprise that there’s an excess of things to do in...

8 steps to getting a mortgage and buying a house in the Netherlands for expats

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
Sure you’re all up-to-date on the latest developments about buying a house in the Netherlands. But how does it work for internationals looking for...

A sad state of affairs: Dutch girls are more depressed than they were five years ago

Liana Pereira - 0
Girls in the Netherlands aren’t happy, and it’s time to do something about it! In a report by the NOS, girls in the Netherlands are...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X