Hoera! You may get hundreds in compensation from the Dutch government

Are your knees quaking at the thought of the energy bill you’re expecting this year? Well, there might be a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness, in the form of government compensation worth around €1,600! 💸

According to a new press release, this plan devised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs aims to accommodate people that do not already benefit from the price cap.

Who might these people be, you ask? Those with block heating!

Hoera, for households with block heating

Although much needed, the energy cap implemented last year wasn’t appropriate for households with shared gas and electrical connections (block heating).

The present plan, however, says that households sharing a connection for gas and electricity will now receive compensation.

Het kabinet werkt met spoed aan een regeling om ook huishoudens met blokaansluiting te helpen met de hoge energieprijzen. De overheid deelt nu een indicatie van de tegemoetkoming, zodat woningcorporaties hier rekening mee kunnen houden.



Nieuwsbericht ⤵️https://t.co/PCl1k33r9K pic.twitter.com/hzDaV93NqJ — Ministerie van Economische Zaken en Klimaat (@MinisterieEZK) January 18, 2023 Translation: The cabinet is urgently working on a scheme to also help households with a block connection with high energy costs. The government is now sharing an indication of the allowance, so that housing organisations can take this into account.

Although the exact amount of compensation and the scheme for implementation are still being ironed out, it appears that residents can’t apply for this grant themselves.

Instead, landlords, housing institutions, and owners will need to apply for them.

Proposed compensation for the first half of 2023

The allowance provided will be as close to the price ceiling as possible, and the amounts for the first half of the year are as follows:

€786.45 for self-contained housing units with block gas/heat

€351.13 for self-contained units with block electricity

€329.28 for independent housing units with block gas/heat

€147.63 for independent housing units with block electricity

Housing with both block heating and electricity will have the amounts added.

Proposed compensation for the second half of 2023

Due to fluctuations in energy costs, figures for compensation have been divided into two sections.

The following are the government figures if energy prices decrease during the latter half of the year.

€276.76 for self-contained housing units with block gas/heat

€183.92 for self-contained units with block electricity

€116.18 for independent housing units with block gas/heat

€77.33 for independent housing units with block electricity

However, if the energy prices continue at their present rate, compensation is likely to amount to similar figures as those in the first half of 2023.

What do you think of the government’s new energy compensation? Tell us all about it in the comments below!