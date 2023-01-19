Hoera! You may get hundreds in compensation from the Dutch government

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
picture-of-woman-sorting-through-bills
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/98134308/stock-photo-young-woman-using-laptop-computer.html

Are your knees quaking at the thought of the energy bill you’re expecting this year? Well, there might be a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness, in the form of government compensation worth around €1,600! 💸

According to a new press release, this plan devised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs aims to accommodate people that do not already benefit from the price cap.

Who might these people be, you ask? Those with block heating!

Hoera, for households with block heating

Although much needed, the energy cap implemented last year wasn’t appropriate for households with shared gas and electrical connections (block heating).

The present plan, however, says that households sharing a connection for gas and electricity will now receive compensation.

Translation: The cabinet is urgently working on a scheme to also help households with a block connection with high energy costs. The government is now sharing an indication of the allowance, so that housing organisations can take this into account.

Although the exact amount of compensation and the scheme for implementation are still being ironed out, it appears that residents can’t apply for this grant themselves.

Instead, landlords, housing institutions, and owners will need to apply for them.

Proposed compensation for the first half of 2023

The allowance provided will be as close to the price ceiling as possible, and the amounts for the first half of the year are as follows:

  • €786.45 for self-contained housing units with block gas/heat
  • €351.13 for self-contained units with block electricity
  • €329.28 for independent housing units with block gas/heat
  • €147.63 for independent housing units with block electricity

Housing with both block heating and electricity will have the amounts added.

Proposed compensation for the second half of 2023

Due to fluctuations in energy costs, figures for compensation have been divided into two sections.

The following are the government figures if energy prices decrease during the latter half of the year.

  • €276.76 for self-contained housing units with block gas/heat
  • €183.92 for self-contained units with block electricity
  • €116.18 for independent housing units with block gas/heat
  • €77.33 for independent housing units with block electricity

However, if the energy prices continue at their present rate, compensation is likely to amount to similar figures as those in the first half of 2023.

What do you think of the government’s new energy compensation? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Man with knife threatens and robs Amsterdam international school students
Next article
Banking in the Netherlands: the complete guide
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Man with knife threatens and robs Amsterdam international school students

Yesterday afternoon several students of the International School Amsterdam ran back to their school, after a man wielding a knife...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

Banking in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 13
Are you moving to the Netherlands or thinking of opening a Dutch bank account and not sure what to expect? Don't stress, while banking...

Man with knife threatens and robs Amsterdam international school students

Mihály Droppa - 0
Yesterday afternoon several students of the International School Amsterdam ran back to their school, after a man wielding a knife tried to rob them.  On...

Amsterdam Centraal is opening an underwater bike garage (finally!)

Eva Gabriella - 0
We have some wheelie good news for you! Prorail and the municipality of Amsterdam are about to open a bike shed for a casual...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.