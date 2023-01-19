Man with knife threatens and robs Amsterdam international school students

Yesterday afternoon several students of the International School Amsterdam ran back to their school, after a man wielding a knife tried to rob them.

On Wednesday around 1:30 PM the three underage students reported to the school’s staff that a young man tried to rob them close to the school.

Later, another student fell victim to the perpetrator, reporting that he had been robbed of personal property by the man, Het Parool reports.

On the run

The Amsterdam-Zuidoost police were involved immediately, however, they were unable to find the suspect.

While they combed out the neighbourhood, a spokesperson told Het Parool that the students were not injured during the robbery, but were greatly shocked.

Suspect is a young man

According to the attacked students, the man was only between 16 and 20 years old, and was wearing a thick dark quilted coat.

The students of the international school said that after the incident, he fled toward Dolingadreef.

