Man with knife threatens and robs Amsterdam international school students

NewsCrime
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Close-up-of-Dutch-police-agent-standing-behind-ducktape
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/522746818/stock-photo-police-man-ducktape-amsterdam-netherlands.html

Yesterday afternoon several students of the International School Amsterdam ran back to their school, after a man wielding a knife tried to rob them. 

On Wednesday around 1:30 PM the three underage students reported to the school’s staff that a young man tried to rob them close to the school. 

Later, another student fell victim to the perpetrator, reporting that he had been robbed of personal property by the man, Het Parool reports. 

On the run

The Amsterdam-Zuidoost police were involved immediately, however, they were unable to find the suspect. 

READ MORE: Goodbye chaos! Schiphol is officially ditching passenger restrictions

While they combed out the neighbourhood, a spokesperson told Het Parool that the students were not injured during the robbery, but were greatly shocked.

Suspect is a young man

According to the attacked students, the man was only between 16 and 20 years old, and was wearing a thick dark quilted coat.

The students of the international school said that after the incident, he fled toward Dolingadreef. 

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Amsterdam Centraal is opening an underwater bike garage (finally!)
Next article
Hoera! You may get hundreds in compensation from the Dutch government
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Hoera! You may get hundreds in compensation from the Dutch government

Are your knees quaking at the thought of the energy bill you're expecting this year? Well, there might be a...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

Banking in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 13
Are you moving to the Netherlands or thinking of opening a Dutch bank account and not sure what to expect? Don't stress, while banking...

Hoera! You may get hundreds in compensation from the Dutch government

Liana Pereira - 0
Are your knees quaking at the thought of the energy bill you're expecting this year? Well, there might be a glimmer of hope amidst...

Amsterdam Centraal is opening an underwater bike garage (finally!)

Eva Gabriella - 0
We have some wheelie good news for you! Prorail and the municipality of Amsterdam are about to open a bike shed for a casual...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.