Amsterdam launches plan to help poorest households reduce energy bills

Inflation and rising energy costs are putting many people in a critical situation, but the municipality of Amsterdam has decided to step up for its residents.

In an effort to help the capital’s poorest households through the energy crisis, and to prevent them from enduring further debt and cold nights, Amsterdam has come up with a plan.

Invisible vulnerable group

Energy suppliers leave those with large payment arrears without a contract, hitting those that are struggling the most.

Due to unaffordable energy costs, more than 700 Amsterdam households no longer have energy contracts, and every week about 20 more households are added to this number, writes the NOS. 📈

The municipality of Amsterdam will now intervene to prevent such contract terminations and offer targeted help to those that need it the most.

“This vulnerable and poorly visible group comes into the picture thanks to the exchange of information between the municipality and Liander (Amsterdam’s energy grid operator),” Marjolein Moorman of the city council tells AT5/NH News.

Intervention at a critical moment

How it works is simple. When a contract threatens to be dissolved by the energy company, Liander will notify the municipality of Amsterdam, which can then help its citizens out.

A debt counsellor from the municipality will contact the affected households and help them negotiate a new energy contract. They will also be helped with the prevention of further debt, if necessary. 🙏

After a three-month trial period, the results will be evaluated. 

This agreement between the Dutch capital and Liander is the first of its kind. Never before has the Netherlands seen a cooperation between municipality and energy provider to tackle debt problems

Thank you, Amsterdam. 🧡

What do you think about Amsterdam’s initiative to help those in need tackle the energy crisis? Tell us in the comments!

