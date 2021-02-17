Good news for students in the Netherlands — you’ll only have to pay half of your tuition fees in the coming academic year.

The Dutch cabinet is imposing this measure to address the effect coronavirus is having on higher education, reports the NOS.

Cutting tuition fees is part of a wider set of measures the government is introducing to assist all areas of education, from primary schools to universities. These new initiatives will cost anywhere between €6-8.5 billion.

This measure comes two weeks after the House of Representatives asked the cabinet to make students whose studies have been delayed by coronavirus exempt from paying tuition fees. The cabinet agreed to meet the house halfway.

It is as yet unclear how this will affect international and non-EU students — but stay tuned 😉

Feature Image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels