The days of embarrassing near-death experiences with pre-teens who cut you off at the speed of light on their fatbikes may soon be over — instead, they’ll be 14-year-olds.

The Dutch government is seriously eyeing the possibility of imposing an age limit of 14 years for riding fatbikes. They’re also looking to introduce a helmet requirement.

Which will majorly cramp riders’ style, we might add.

Almost a done deal

The new regulation was proposed by the VVD and NSC, and a majority of the House of Representatives has voted in favour.

While this is not enough to make the decision final, the Minister of Infrastructure Barry Madlener (PVV) has expressed that he intends to carry out the wishes of the cabinet, reports RTL.

With the minister’s approval, it shouldn’t take long before this change comes into effect.

Too many accidents

The wide support behind the regulation of fatbikes is due to the bad name they’ve made for themselves.

Fatbikes have become synonymous with road accidents, half of which involve victims between 10 and 14 years of age.

With numbers like these, it was just a matter of time before the government intervened.

Do you agree with the government’s move to regulate fatbikes? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.