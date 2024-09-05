Dutch cabinet agrees: you must be at least 14 to ride fatbikes (but that’s not all)

With heavy bikes comes heavy responsibilities

Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
The days of embarrassing near-death experiences with pre-teens who cut you off at the speed of light on their fatbikes may soon be over — instead, they’ll be 14-year-olds. 

The Dutch government is seriously eyeing the possibility of imposing an age limit of 14 years for riding fatbikes. They’re also looking to introduce a helmet requirement. 

Which will majorly cramp riders’ style, we might add.  

Almost a done deal

The new regulation was proposed by the VVD and NSC, and a majority of the House of Representatives has voted in favour. 

While this is not enough to make the decision final, the Minister of Infrastructure Barry Madlener (PVV) has expressed that he intends to carry out the wishes of the cabinet, reports RTL.

With the minister’s approval, it shouldn’t take long before this change comes into effect.

Too many accidents 

The wide support behind the regulation of fatbikes is due to the bad name they’ve made for themselves.

Fatbikes have become synonymous with road accidents, half of which involve victims between 10 and 14 years of age. 

With numbers like these, it was just a matter of time before the government intervened. 

Do you agree with the government’s move to regulate fatbikes? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

Feature Image:DutchReview
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

4 COMMENTS

  Elizabeth Schneider
    Elizabeth Schneider
    Yes I agree. I also think they should be banned to take on public transport. They take up more space than a normal bike or a fold up bike. They promote antisocial behavior and you see so many young people on them driving too fast and scaring old people.

  N. Booogaerdt
    N. Booogaerdt
    Perfect! Good idea!

  3. I agree 100% I even think it should be 16 considering some of them are fully electric driven, the pedals are just an added discuise so they are seen as a bike. You can’t compare a fatbike to a normal e-bike.

