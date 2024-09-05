The days of embarrassing near-death experiences with pre-teens who cut you off at the speed of light on their fatbikes may soon be over — instead, they’ll be 14-year-olds.
The Dutch government is seriously eyeing the possibility of imposing an age limit of 14 years for riding fatbikes. They’re also looking to introduce a helmet requirement.
Which will majorly cramp riders’ style, we might add.
Almost a done deal
The new regulation was proposed by the VVD and NSC, and a majority of the House of Representatives has voted in favour.
READ NEXT | What your favourite Dutch mode of transport says about you
While this is not enough to make the decision final, the Minister of Infrastructure Barry Madlener (PVV) has expressed that he intends to carry out the wishes of the cabinet, reports RTL.
With the minister’s approval, it shouldn’t take long before this change comes into effect.
Too many accidents
The wide support behind the regulation of fatbikes is due to the bad name they’ve made for themselves.
READ MORE | Everything you need to know about bike insurance in the Netherlands
Fatbikes have become synonymous with road accidents, half of which involve victims between 10 and 14 years of age.
With numbers like these, it was just a matter of time before the government intervened.
Do you agree with the government’s move to regulate fatbikes? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.
Yes I agree. I also think they should be banned to take on public transport. They take up more space than a normal bike or a fold up bike. They promote antisocial behavior and you see so many young people on them driving too fast and scaring old people.
Perfect! Good idea!
I agree 100% I even think it should be 16 considering some of them are fully electric driven, the pedals are just an added discuise so they are seen as a bike. You can’t compare a fatbike to a normal e-bike.
Yes please they should allow the legal age for fatbike 18 years old adults 🧒