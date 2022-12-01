The Dutch government wants to build two new nuclear power plants by 2035

The Netherlands will most likely host two brand-new nuclear power plants, based in the Zeeland village of Borssele by 2035. The project has broad support from the Dutch House of Representatives.

The Dutch government will ultimately contribute to construction costs. So far, €5 billion has been allocated to kick-start the project, writes RTL Nieuws.

A nuclear village

Borssele is fit for the task of being a nuclear village, well, because it already is. There’s been a nuclear power station in the area since 1973, meaning the space and infrastructure is already present for the two new plants.

Although the project depends on local support to go ahead, the Dutch government is optimistic about the prospects.

Costly, but forward-looking

The construction of two new nuclear power plants is not a cheap affair. However, additional subsidies will likely be made available to help the process.

Nuclear energy is seen as a sustainable alternative, and the new plants are expected to produce up to 15% of Dutch energy consumption in the coming years.

That’s more than five times as much as the current Borssele plant produces.

