Too many internationals: Dutch gov’t considers stopping student recruitment

The Dutch government is begging universities to quit advertising to foreigners to stem the flow of international students.

While we know it’s great to study in the Netherlands (cycling and bitterballen anyone?), the housing crisis and ridiculously full lecture halls have got the Dutch government saying “nee.”

The House of Representatives and Minister for Education Robbert Dijkgraaf want to take action and stop actively recruiting international students.

The rise of internationals at Dutch universities

With more and more foreign students enrolling at Dutch colleges and universities every year, the number of international students has increased faster than the number of Dutch students.

In fact, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports that 40% of first-year students are from outside the Netherlands.

Yet, this tiny country isn’t built for such huge numbers, leaving international students scrambling for rooms, paying huge amounts for hostels or hotels, or even having to sleep in tents for months at a time.

Lecture halls at universities are also becoming overcrowded (and who likes to sit on the floor with their laptop awkwardly on their laps?)

Calling for action

In July, several universities already warned international students not to come to the Netherlands if they have not yet found a room. Now the government is stepping in.

The government is asking universities to stop actively recruiting international students, for example, by not attending education fairs where students are encouraged to come.

This way, students who plan to come to the Netherlands to study in the spring are already discouraged. 💔 Minister Dijkgraaf wants to release a plan in February that will attempt to contain the situation.

