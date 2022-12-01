Dutch zoo customers unknowingly eat vegan krokets for three years

man eating kroket
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/113377748/stock-photo-man-is-eating-in-the.html

For the past three years, Rotterdam Zoo has been secretly taking a stand against animal-cruelty by selling vegetarian krokets to hungry meat-eaters — and zoo-goers had absolutely no idea.

The unidentifiably veggie kroket left visitors of the zoo in disbelief when told that the otherwise meaty deep-fried snack was, in fact, meat-free. 

Meaty gossip

The zoo says that the decision was entirely on purpose. 

READ MORE: 3 weird Dutch food ‘things’ that will make you cry/laugh

“We want to encourage visitors to make healthier and more animal-friendly choices. A zoo is a perfect place for that,” a spokesperson tells EditieNL, RTL Nieuws reports.

You’re one to talk

While we’re in favour of anything that saves the animals, we can’t help raising an eyebrow — is a zoo where animals are locked up for human enjoyment really the best place to argue for vegetarianism?

READ MORE | The Dutch food dream: 13 unmissable dishes in the Netherlands

Although, we’ll give them this: the zoo’s krokets probably taste far better compared with the ones that fester in the vending machines at FEBO. 😉

Will you be heading to Diergaarde Blijdorp for your Meatless Mondays? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
