Dutch zoo customers unknowingly eat vegan krokets for three years

For the past three years, Rotterdam Zoo has been secretly taking a stand against animal-cruelty by selling vegetarian krokets to hungry meat-eaters — and zoo-goers had absolutely no idea.

The unidentifiably veggie kroket left visitors of the zoo in disbelief when told that the otherwise meaty deep-fried snack was, in fact, meat-free.

Meaty gossip

The zoo says that the decision was entirely on purpose.

“We want to encourage visitors to make healthier and more animal-friendly choices. A zoo is a perfect place for that,” a spokesperson tells EditieNL, RTL Nieuws reports.

You’re one to talk

While we’re in favour of anything that saves the animals, we can’t help raising an eyebrow — is a zoo where animals are locked up for human enjoyment really the best place to argue for vegetarianism?

Although, we’ll give them this: the zoo’s krokets probably taste far better compared with the ones that fester in the vending machines at FEBO. 😉

Will you be heading to Diergaarde Blijdorp for your Meatless Mondays? Let us know in the comments below.