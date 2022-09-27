The major health insurer, DSW, plans to raise premiums by an extra €9.75 per month in 2023. They are just the first health insurance company to reveal their new premiums — but it doesn’t bode well for any of us.

Customers of DSW will be paying an extra €117 for the same insurance they paid for the year before. However, this means that they could be setting a worrying trend for other Dutch health insurance providers to follow.

With the cost of living constantly on the uprise, it seems like nothing is safe from inflation; and that includes health insurance premiums, reports RTL Nieuws.

Cost of healthcare on the rise

The increased premium, now bullying a grand total of €1,650 out of your bank account a year, comes as a result of healthcare costs rising.

With nearly three million people in the Netherlands over the age of 60, it’s no surprise that health care costs are on the rise. Image: Pexels

With increasing wages for health care workers as well as an ageing population, health insurers need to find some way to cover these costs, and, ultimately, it’s trickling down to impact your own wallet. 🤷‍♀️

It’s not all bad news!

Though the cost of health insurance is rising, the health care allowance is also rising. A single person with a minimum income will receive €412 in health care allowance for 2023; more than €34 extra per month as compared to 2022.

The less you earn, the higher your healthcare benefit. The increased premium rates will largely affect households in a higher income bracket; so, if you’re a lone working professional, at least you can be assured you won’t lose out on those GP appointments! 😷

