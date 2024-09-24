The list of the best student cities in Europe just dropped and — surprise, surprise! — the Netherlands only features three times, coming 12th, 24th, and 49th.

The list was compiled by The Campus Advisor, a website that rates universities across the globe, based on reviews from enrolled students.

Several factors that were used to calculate the rankings include the cost of living, access to public transport, safety, cultural diversity, nightlife, and academic environment.

Which Dutch cities made the list?

The three cities representing the Netherlands in the ranking are Amsterdam (#12), Groningen (#24), and Delft (#49).

READ MORE | A guide to the best student cities in the Netherlands in 2024

Despite failing to make the top ten, Amsterdam ranked first in Europe for “Cultural Diversity”, bagging an overall score of 82.5.

Groningen, in turn, did particularly well in the “Security” department. It ranked third on the list, just behind Zurich and Warsaw — taking home a solid 81.2.

Finally, Delft scored quite consistently above 70 points and totalled a respectable 74.9.

READ MORE | Studying in the Netherlands? Here are 9 things you need to set up

Disappointingly, several popular Dutch student cities like Utrecht, Leiden, and Maastricht failed to make the list.

Whilst more detailed breakdown of its scores reveals that the three Dutch cities in the ranking scored consistently high in most areas, they were dragged down by their exceptionally high living costs.

So, who made it to the top?

Curious to see which cities did do well in the ranking?

Here’s the the top ten list. 👇

Position City Overall score #1 Prague, Czechia 87.3 #2 Heidelberg, Germany 86.7 #3 Galway, Ireland 86.2 #4 Budapest, Hungary 86.1 #5 Granada, Spain 85.7 #6 Aarhus, Denmark 85.6 #7 Warsaw, Poland 85.5 #8 Newcastle, United Kingdom 85.2 #9 Berlin, Germany 85.0 #10 Bologna, Italy 84.7

Do you think Dutch cities are student-friendly? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.