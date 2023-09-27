Time to take the bus? Fewer trains will run to Schiphol this October

Got plans to travel by train to (or through) Schiphol in October? Well, you may want to reconsider.

Next week, and on the weekend of 14 and 15 October, there will be fewer trains going through Schiphol, according to NU.nl.

Contrary to what you may think, it’s not due to strikes this time — but due to works by ProRail on the tunnel that leads through Amsterdam’s airport. 🚧

Longer journeys, more people, more delays

What can we expect? Fewer trains, mostly — which means they’ll be fuller and there may be more delays.

According to the NS, you can expect to be on the rails a whopping 10 to 30 minutes longer than usual (so take that into account on your morning commute! 😉).

Help! I need more details

We gotcha! Here’s what we know so far. 👇

Between 2 and 8 October, there will be:

One sprinter and one intercity per hour between Schiphol and Utrecht.

One intercity per hour between Schiphol and Almere.

Four intercities per hour between Schiphol and Leiden (and the west of the country).

On the weekend of 14 and 15 October, the NS will use buses on the routes to and from Leiden, Sassenheim, Nieuw-Vennep, Hoofddorp and Schiphol.

Let op! Smaller stations may be skipped by these express buses. To find out the accurate departure times of these buses, NS recommends using their online travel planner.

Helaas, there’s more to railworks come

Though the details are not yet known, ProRail has also announced railworks around Schiphol for the end of November and the beginning of December. It’s unclear how these will affect train travel.

Why all this construction, you ask? Well, ProRail and the NS are working on making Schiphol more accessible. This is expected to take until 2028.

You can find out more about the plans from the video below (in Dutch).

Will these works affect your plans? Tell us in the comments!