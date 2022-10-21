Better grab those summer clothes, the NL is set to get warm… in October!?

Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
If you were mourning balmy summer days, perhaps you’re in luck for one last chance at a warm picnic outside. Temperatures in the Netherlands are actually set to rise again. 👀

Second summer, anyone? Better swap out those infinity scarves and pumpkin spice lattes for swimsuits and suncream because we’re expecting temperatures as high as 21 degrees (!) over the next few days, reports Buienradar

Warmest in the southeast

The southeast of the Netherlands will get nice and toasty (and not the firelit kind), with temperatures ranging between 15 to 21 degrees over the weekend. And yes, this includes lots of sun and minimal rain. 

Tonight and tomorrow night will be mild, as temperatures drop to 12 degrees. There will be very few clouds in the sky, so if you missed the recent meteor showers, now is your second chance to watch and enjoy! 🌠

Rain in the north

However, on Saturday, some rain is to be expected in the west and north, (it is the Netherlands, after all), so get those yellow raincoats back out of the closet. 🌧

Plus, some wind will be in the air, especially along the coast today and Saturday. Better hold on to those hats! 🌬

Heavy winter coat? No, thank you

That being said, with the lowest temperatures reaching a mild 12 degrees at night across the country, that big puffer jacket you just bought is likely to be overkill. 🧥🥵

However, a light rain jacket will help. It looks like from Sunday, there will be some dense fog along the north. Add in some occasional showers, and your trusty umbrella is going to be needed from time to time.

In spite of some precipitation, however, this warmer weather looks like it’s here to stick around with high temperatures due to last into next week. Not so much the cold October we were expecting! 

Suspiciously warm for October

This warmer weather is quite unusual for the winter months, but as temperatures rise each year, it’s no real surprise. 

Eight of the warmest years in recorded history have occurred since 2000. Between 1900 to 2005, the temperature in the Netherlands rose by 1.7 degrees per year

Although we’re enjoying the warm weather (is anyone a fan of frosty autumn mornings?), let’s not forget what’s caused this increase in temperature. 

What do you think of the high temperatures? Tell us your thoughts in a comment below! 

