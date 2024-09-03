Moving to the Netherlands: all you need to know

So you’re thinking of taking the leap and moving to the Netherlands? Congrats! Whether you’re relocating for work, study, or a simple change of scenery, it could be your best decision yet.

The Netherlands is a great place to settle and build a life (assuming you don’t mind a little rain). People here enjoy a high quality of life, well-maintained infrastructure, great quality of education, low crime levels and a healthy work-life balance.

Of course, there’s a whole host of things to think about when moving to a new country — but I’ve been through it all, so let me run you through them.

Moving to the Netherlands? Kick-start your new life with ING, the trusted banking partner of the Dutch! 🦁 With a multilingual team, ING is a great choice for expats when it comes to banking, insurance, and mortgages. So, what are you waiting for? Start your Dutch life today and open your ING account!

Do I need to learn Dutch to live in the Netherlands?

When you move to a new country, you want to be sure that you’ll be able to communicate and get around, so let’s answer the most important question first: Do you need to learn Dutch to live in the Netherlands?

In short, it’s recommended to learn Dutch if you’re moving to the Netherlands — but even if you only speak English, you’ll still get by 100% fine.

Good news: Coffee in Dutch is just ‘koffie’! Image: Freepik

The Dutch are famously good at speaking English, and most people in the cities can communicate easily. In the Randstad, there are heaps of jobs for English speakers, and Dutch universities offer a wide range of degrees taught entirely in English.

While English is widely spoken in the Netherlands, having a basic understanding of Dutch can significantly ease your daily activities like grocery shopping and using public transport. Plus, it opens up a much wider range of job opportunities.

Things to arrange before moving to the Netherlands

Got your heart set on the land of windmills and bikes? Let’s make sure your dream can come true. These are the things you should take care of before taking the leap.

Getting a residence permit

Unless you’re an EU, Swiss, or EEA citizen, you must be granted a residence permit to stay in the Netherlands for more than 90 days.

This is most commonly issued based on a work, family, or student visa and can be applied for via the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

There are heaps of different permits available, and your personal situation will determine which one you may be eligible for. One of the following might apply to you:

Check out our complete guide to visas and residence permits in the Netherlands to learn more about all the available visas, treaties, and residence permits.

Let op! You will likely need to apply for the MVV visa to enter the Netherlands unless your nationality exempts you from this. Once you have arrived, you can make an appointment with the IND to collect your residence permit.

Deciding on a place to live

While the Netherlands may be a small country, each city has its unique vibe — from Eindhoven’s modern buzz to The Hague’s beachside charm. It’s up to you to find the one that best fits your lifestyle.

Wherever you may end up in the Netherlands, one thing is certain: You’ll need a Dutch bank account. That’s where ING comes in. With expat hubs, 200 branches, and service points across the country, you can count on ING’s experts to always be nearby. ING understands what internationals need, and that’s why they’re the go-to for expats in the Netherlands when it comes to financial services, mortgages and insurance. Open an ING account today

Living in the Randstad The Randstad is a metropolitan area in the east of the Netherlands made up of some of the country’s largest cities. The area houses almost half the country’s population and includes the major cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht, along with smaller cities such as Haarlem, Leiden, and Delft. READ MORE | What is the Randstad? The complete explainer Living in one of these cities has many perks, including easy access to Amsterdam airport, job opportunities at some of the country’s largest companies, and all the general perks of living in a lively city. Of course, you’ll also have to deal with high housing prices, tourists clogging the streets (especially in Amsterdam), and potentially living in smaller spaces than you’re used to. Overall, the Randstad may be the perfect place for you if you’re looking for a metropolitan atmosphere with busy streets, international communities, cafés lining the streets, and international brands. Living outside of the Randstad There’s more to the Netherlands than the Randstad, and cities like Eindhoven, Groningen, Maastricht, and Tilburg also attract many internationals. One of these smaller Dutch cities might be ideal if you’re looking for somewhere quieter but still lively, well-connected and rich in Dutch culture. Some perks of living outside of the Randstad include the lower cost of living, fewer crowds, more available homes, and great public transport connections to the rest of the country. However, it’s not all sunshine and stroopwafels, and living outside of the Randstad can also have some downsides. For example, it might be harder to find work in English, and commuting to a different city every day is an expensive endeavour. READ MORE | ​​Where to live as an international in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Finding housing

Once you decide where you want to live, the tricky part begins: Finding accommodation.

As you may know, this can be quite a challenge in the Netherlands, thanks to the ongoing housing crisis. The shortage of homes has bumped up housing prices quite a bit, so be prepared to open up those wallets a little wider when living here.

Looking for accommodation in the Netherlands can be frustrating, but don’t lose hope. Image: Freepik

The key to finding a place to live in the Netherlands is to start looking early — and to look everywhere. The most popular websites to look for housing are Pararius.com and Funda.nl.

Tip: Not quite sure where in the Netherlands you want to live? Get temporary accommodation while you figure things out. You could, for example, stay with friends or family, or even a serviced apartment or short-stay rentals.

The cost of renting a home in the Netherlands Plan on renting a home in the Netherlands? Your monthly rent will depend on location, size and quality of the home. Here are some ballpark figures for what you can expect to pay: Single room Studio One-bedroom Two-bedroom Inside the Randstad €500-900 €700-1,200 €900-1,400 €1,400-2,500 Outside the Randstad €300-600 €400-900 €600-1,200 €1,100-2,000 The cost of buying a house in the Netherlands Would you prefer to put down some roots? Then you might be considering buying a house in the Netherlands! Mortgages and bidding can be daunting, so let’s look at some general price ranges: One-bedroom Two-bedroom Three-bedroom Inside the Randstad €250,000-500,000 €350,000-600,000 €550,000-800,000 Outside the Randstad €150,000-400,000 €200,000-500,000 €300,000-700,000

Arranging relocation to the Netherlands

Once you’ve settled on the specifics, such as where to live and when to move, it’s time to arrange the actual move.

When organising your relocation to the Netherlands, there are several key aspects to address to ensure a smooth transition. These include:

✈️ Booking your flights

📦 Packing and moving your belongings

🐱 Arranging relocation for your pet (if applicable)

🔕 Cancelling services and subscriptions in your home country

👋 Say your goodbyes

Things to do as soon as you get to the Netherlands

The Dutch take bureaucracy very seriously, so once you arrive, there are some things you should get sorted as soon as possible.

Registering at the local municipality

Once you arrive in the Netherlands (whether or not you are an EU national), you must register at the gemeente (municipality) where you will live. You can do this online or in person — but keep in mind that it can sometimes take weeks to get an appointment.

READ MORE ︱ Registration in the Netherlands: the complete guide for 2024

Head to your local “gemeente” to officially become a resident of the Netherlands! Image: Depositphotos

Once you’ve done this, you’ll get your burgerservicenummer (BSN), a resident identity number with which you can open a bank account, apply for health insurance, and more.

Opening a Dutch bank account

Using credit cards or international cards in the Netherlands is not always possible, so you must open a Dutch bank account to avoid having your card declined.

The Netherlands has many great banks for you to choose from, from traditional ones like ING to neobanks like Revolut.

To set up an account with a Dutch bank, you can either make an appointment online or simply rock up to a bank with the following items:

Your BSN,

Proof of address (such as a rental contract),

A valid ID,

Residency permit (if you’re not from the EU).

All set? Your bank of choice will send you your brand new pinpas (bank card) to your home address within about a week. Happy banking!

Still trying to decide which bank to go for? We recommend ING! As one of the Netherlands’ most reputable banks, you can trust that you’re getting quality service and top-notch security. Whether it’s credit cards, savings or joint accounts, ING has it all. There’s a reason they’re so iconic!

Taking out Dutch health insurance

Here’s a point you want to write down: it’s compulsory to have health insurance in the Netherlands if you are working. Yes, compulsory.

A basic healthcare package will cost you around €140 a month. Even better, if you earn less than €37,496 per year, you can apply for zorgtoeslag (health insurance benefits) and pay as little as a few euros a month. Amazing!

Registering with a general practitioner

When your health insurance is set up, you should find a general practitioner (huisarts) to register with.

We recommend registering with a GP as soon as possible; you never know when you might need them. Image: Freepik

READ MORE ︱ The ultimate guide to going to a doctor in the Netherlands

Doctors in the Netherlands will only see registered patients in their practice, so it’s a good idea to get this out of the way while you’re fit and healthy.

Finding a school for your kids

If you have children, perhaps the biggest decision you’ll have to make is where to send them to school. You’ll have the choice between Dutch schools, bilingual English-Dutch schools, or international schools.

If your child is older, enrolling them in an international school might best suit their needs. However, if your kiddies are still tiny, learning Dutch in a local primary school should be easy for them.

Other factors to consider include how long you plan to stay in the Netherlands and your budget.

Good to know: In the Netherlands, children must attend school from age 5 to 16. Homeschooling is not allowed in the Netherlands.

Challenges after moving to the Netherlands (and how to overcome them)

Leaving behind your home country, family and friends to move to the lowlands comes with many challenges — especially emotional ones. Let’s talk about them.

Dealing with culture shock

Culture shock when moving to the Netherlands is real, especially if you’re coming from a faraway place.

You’ll notice Dutch habits such as perfect punctuality, Dutch directness, and love for rules in no time — and you might feel a certain type of way about them.

But culture shock isn’t all bad; you’ll get used to your new environment eventually. In fact, there are many Dutch habits that may initially shock you that you will end up falling in love with. Just trust the process.

Making friends in the Netherlands

​​The Dutch can be reserved, so building friendships might take time. Unlike in some cultures, greeting strangers with a hug and a BBQ invitation isn’t the norm here.

However, don’t be discouraged! The Dutch are sweet and friendly in their own way — you just have to break through their shell.

Friends make everything better. Image: Freepik

Join a sport or social club, have drinks with colleagues, and introduce yourself to neighbours. If you’re invited for dinner next month, it’s a sign you’ve made it into their schedule!

The Netherlands also has a vibrant international community. Facebook groups and international meetups can be great ways to connect with others going through similar transitions as you.

How to handle the Dutch weather

Depending on where you come from, the onslaught of rain can shock your system when moving to the Netherlands.

Not knowing what to wear can cause real stress, and the overwhelming grey can quite literally send you into periods of depression.

But fear not! There is a whole string of tips and tricks for beating the woes of Dutch weather.

Most importantly, remember that, with time, temperatures will rise again, and so will the tulips. Until then, snuggle up, have a cup of tea (and a stroopwafel!) and enjoy the downtime. 🙌

Moving to the Netherlands can be scary, but these tips will help you make your move to the Netherlands as smooth as possible.

And while you’re going through it, don’t forget to smell the tulips and taste the pannenkoeken along the way. Enjoy the journey — it’ll be worth it. ✨

What tips and tricks would you suggest for moving to the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below!