After two years of the pandemic, Dutch inflation rates reach 6,4%

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Business-person-in-a-suit-holding-error-over-rising-stack-of-coins-to-show-Dutch-inflation-rate
Image: AndreyPopov/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/186930852/stock-photo-close-businessperson-hand-holding-red.html

The Netherlands is currently a month into its third hard lockdown and slowly the economy catches on. 📈

Already in October, inflation rates reached a historic 20-year record in the Netherlands with prices going up 3,4% in 2021 compared to the year before. This was the highest recorded inflation rate since 2002.

In November 2021, inflation rates went up even further and reached 5,2% — a 40-year high.

And, you guessed it, December was no different. The NOS reports, that life in the Netherlands was 6,4% more expansive than last year.

High energy prices

The main reason for rising inflation rates is thought to be high energy prices, such as gas and electricity. Other possible factors are interrupted supply chains, lockdown measures, and reduction of workers due to the coronavirus.

However, Peter Hein van Mulligen, chief economist of the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (Central Bureau for Statistics), tells the NOS: “We do expect that this [the inflation] will decrease again, especially for the energy prices. Even though, there are many uncertainties, such as the geopolitical situation in Ukraine or omicron.”

This did not affect the Netherlands alone. Inflation rates throughout the eurozone have been on the rise and are now at their highest since 1997 with 5%.

Have you been impacted by these high inflation rates? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: AndreyPopov/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch Quirk 22: Give everyone three kisses to say hello
Next articleNetherlands records highest number of daily coronavirus infections ever
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Netherlands records highest number of daily coronavirus infections ever

The RIVM (Dutch National Institute of Health and the Environment) has recorded 34,954 new coronavirus infections today. That's 10,282 compared...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Netherlands records highest number of daily coronavirus infections ever

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
The RIVM (Dutch National Institute of Health and the Environment) has recorded 34,954 new coronavirus infections today. That's 10,282 compared to the day before...

After two years of the pandemic, Dutch inflation rates reach 6,4%

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
The Netherlands is currently a month into its third hard lockdown and slowly the economy catches on. 📈 Already in October, inflation rates reached a...

Dutch Quirk 22: Give everyone three kisses to say hello

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
So, here's a quirk that gets awkward really quickly if you get it wrong: the Dutch custom to greet you with three kisses on...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X