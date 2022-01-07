‘Pas op’ for poop! Your Albert Heijn cheese may have E.coli in it

Bought some Albert Heijn cheese recently? Firstly, look at you go! You shop at Albert Heijn. Secondly, maybe don’t eat the cheese. ✋🧀

Why? Well, it turns out that it may contain traces of ‘poop bacteria’, otherwise known as E. coli. 💩

What cheese you got?

You only need to panic if you have a weakness for Albert Heijn’s Queso Iberico cheese, however. Allow us to pause while you run to your fridge and check.

If you realise — to your horror — that you do in fact have this cheese sitting in your fridge, then the next thing you need to do is check the best-before date. The magic numbers are January 5, 6, 7, 8 or 12. If you have any of these, then you need to drop that cheese.

READ MORE | The time Dutchies used cheese to defend themselves against the French

Specifically, you can drop it into your shopping bag and return it at the Albert Heijn where you will be refunded for your purchase.

Removed from shelves

Once E.coli was detected in the cheese, Albert Heijn was quick to remove the product from its shelves.

But for those who have already taken it home, there’s a concern that they may suffer the effects of ingesting the bacteria. Namely: nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

If you did in fact buy this cheese then we have a feeling that you may have already noticed something was up with your cheese before reading this. Beterschap!

Bought some Albert Heijn cheese recently? How are you feeling? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Takeaway/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0



