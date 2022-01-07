Netherlands records highest number of daily coronavirus infections ever

Cara Räker
Group-of-three-Dutch-people-wearing-coronavirus-masks-outside
The RIVM (Dutch National Institute of Health and the Environment) has recorded 34,954 new coronavirus infections today. That’s 10,282 compared to the day before — and the highest daily figure ever.

However, RTL Nieuws reports a system failure of the RIVM yesterday, and as a result the increase of infections might be lower than stated.

Despite lockdown, cases are on the rise

According to the NOS, the average number of daily cases has still increased by a whopping 63% over the past week. The daily average is now at 21,487 positive coronavirus tests. 😳

This jump in infections is despite the ongoing lockdown enforced by the Dutch government. Luckily, the healthcare system is staying afloat with the number of hospital and ICU admissions further decreasing.

Previous articleAfter two years of the pandemic, Dutch inflation rates reach 6,4%
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

