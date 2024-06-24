After three weeks of cold, rainy weather, summer is finally coming to the Netherlands this week!

Thunderstorms and mosquitos are June’s main characters, but they’re definitely not what we’re hoping for the rest of the summer.

And we’re in luck! Starting this week, The Netherlands will be basking in the warmth and brightness of the sun, reports Weerplaza.

It’s getting hot in here!

Monday and Tuesday will be sun-filled days with a calm breeze coming in from the northeast.

The northern provinces and the Wadden Islands will stay at a cool 20 degrees Celsius, while the rest of the country will reach between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

A warmer breeze from the south will warm the country on Tuesday, bringing temperatures to 22 degrees in the Wadden Islands and as high as 28 degrees in the south.

Vitamin D for days

The UV index will also be higher than usual at around UV 7 and 8, meaning you could burn in 10 minutes in the middle of the day (your daily reminder to wear sunscreen!).

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday, averaging between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity will increase, especially in the south, and there are chances of local rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Not to worry though — temperatures will still remain at a toasty average between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The weekend will cool down with the mercury dropping between 19 and 23 degrees around the country, ending the month with a mix of clouds, sun, and rain.

What are your plans with the good weather this week? Share your thoughts in the comments!