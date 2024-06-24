Did someone say summer? Warm, sunny weather finally arrives in the Netherlands

Better late than never!

NewsWeather
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
people-biking-of-all-ages-healthy-exercise-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/leeuwarden-netherlands-summer-day-canals-old-historical-town-with-people-bicycle_40293452.htm#&position=5&from_view=undefined

After three weeks of cold, rainy weather, summer is finally coming to the Netherlands this week!

Thunderstorms and mosquitos are June’s main characters, but they’re definitely not what we’re hoping for the rest of the summer.

And we’re in luck! Starting this week, The Netherlands will be basking in the warmth and brightness of the sun, reports Weerplaza.

It’s getting hot in here!

Monday and Tuesday will be sun-filled days with a calm breeze coming in from the northeast.

The northern provinces and the Wadden Islands will stay at a cool 20 degrees Celsius, while the rest of the country will reach between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

A warmer breeze from the south will warm the country on Tuesday, bringing temperatures to 22 degrees in the Wadden Islands and as high as 28 degrees in the south.

Vitamin D for days

The UV index will also be higher than usual at around UV 7 and 8, meaning you could burn in 10 minutes in the middle of the day (your daily reminder to wear sunscreen!).

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday, averaging between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity will increase, especially in the south, and there are chances of local rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.

@dutchreview Doe normaal #fyp #dutchreview #expat #summer #nl #beach #heatwave ♬ original sound – DutchReview

Not to worry though — temperatures will still remain at a toasty average between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The weekend will cool down with the mercury dropping between 19 and 23 degrees around the country, ending the month with a mix of clouds, sun, and rain.

What are your plans with the good weather this week? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Thousands of people in the Netherlands have just lost their GP: here’s why
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Thousands of people in the Netherlands have just lost their GP: here’s why

If you've been hit by a particularly irritating ailment, need to pop down to your local doctor, and are registered...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Thousands of people in the Netherlands have just lost their GP: here’s why

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
If you've been hit by a particularly irritating ailment, need to pop down to your local doctor, and are registered at a Co-Med practice......

Save the date: for the first time ever, no trains will run to or from Amsterdam Centraal

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 1
Usually, you think of positive things when someone tells you that history is about to be made. However, in this case, you might just...

7 places to live near Amsterdam: the ultimate guide

Bobby Salomons - 0
Looking for the best places to live near Amsterdam? We get it.  So the inevitable happened: you spent some time in the Netherlands’ biggest metropolis,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.