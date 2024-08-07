A Dutch judge used ChatGPT to help reach a verdict, and experts aren’t happy

Is there no certAInty without AI?

The Netherlands is known for innovative trailblazing, but this time, it might have gone too far. Experts are angry after a Dutch judge used ChatGPT as a source of information for a ruling this summer.

The Gelderland judge asked the AI chatbot a (surprisingly basic) question before including the answer as part of his verdict.

This is the first time ChatGPT has been used in this way in Dutch court, and shocked cyber specialists hope it’s the last, AD reports.

What happened?

The case involved two squabbling neighbours. One added an extra floor to his home, and the other feared this would make his solar panels less efficient. 🤺

Resolving this squabble required some stats — and ChatGPT’s the thing for that.

At least, that’s what the judge thought as he asked the chatbot to determine the average life span of solar panels and the current average price per kilowatt hour of electricity.

The verdict itself reads, “The subdistrict court judge estimates, partly based on ChatGPT, the average lifespan of solar panels from 2009 at 25 to 30 years; that is why this lifespan is set here at 27.5 years”.

The court is keen to emphasise that this did not have a major influence on the outcome of the case. Instead, ChatGPT’s answer was just a guideline to help reach a decision.

“Ridiculous”, “unacceptable”, “so much ignorance”

However, openly using and presenting ChatGPT’s answers as part of a ruling is sparking outrage among experts.

“It is indefensible that a subdistrict court judge bases a compensation award partly on a language computer,” AI specialist Henk van Ess tells AD.

According to specialists, it’s just not reliable, accurate or credible enough to be used in a court of law.

And this case is the perfect example of that, Van Ess adds, because the exact lifespan of solar panels is much less certain than ChatGPT suggests.

What do you think about ChatGPT being used for court decisions? Let us know in the comments below.

