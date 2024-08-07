Thief tries to steal almost €1200 of groceries at the self-scan, scans a €0.35 pudding instead

No bonus this time 🥲

Christopher Conway
Albert-Heijn-storefront-with-man-leaving-store
Image: Dreamstime

We all know someone who has tried their luck at the self-scan, but one thief decided to scan a singular €0.35 tub of vanilla custard when attempting to steal €1193 worth of groceries at an Albert Heijn in Maarssen last Sunday.

According to NU.nl, the 23-year-old man scanned all of his items at the self-scan checkout but deleted the products before scanning a €0.35 custard dessert instead — that sounds like a great bonus. 

Caught in the act

The police certainly thought so, too. The thrifty thief did not get away with his insane korting and was caught in the act after staff in Albert Heijn alerted police to his suspicious scanning. 

The police at least saw some humour in the situation, creating an Instagram story of the receipts with the caption “This was his bonus”, referring to the thief’s failed attempt.

Among the items the man attempted to steal were salami, bread, cheese, various shampoos and over 40 other cosmetic products — not a great look if you ask us.  

No haul, not even a pudding

The products were returned to the shelves and the man, who has no residence or address, was brought away by police. 

Albert Heijn has also filed a report of shoplifting, meaning he will more than likely have to face a judge.

READ MORE | This is how often Dutch people steal from self-checkouts (yes, they do it)

The robbery highlights the ongoing concerns about the effectiveness of self-service checkouts and shoplifting in the Netherlands. 

In this case, however, the thief was perhaps a little too confident in their ability to fool the self-scan.

How do you feel about self-service checkouts? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Chris hails from the beautiful (and occasionally rainy) Donegal, Ireland. With a degree in History and English under his belt, he’s now diving into an MA in Journalism. Having grown up in Ireland, he’s no stranger to a bit of rain, so the Dutch weather feels just like home to him. In fact, when it comes to Dutch rain, it’s like Ireland but with more bikes and fewer sheep!

1 COMMENT

  1. Ferré Renée
    Ferré Renée
    Nothing more interesting to share? This page becomes ridiculously mediocre.

