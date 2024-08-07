We all know someone who has tried their luck at the self-scan, but one thief decided to scan a singular €0.35 tub of vanilla custard when attempting to steal €1193 worth of groceries at an Albert Heijn in Maarssen last Sunday.

According to NU.nl, the 23-year-old man scanned all of his items at the self-scan checkout but deleted the products before scanning a €0.35 custard dessert instead — that sounds like a great bonus.

Caught in the act

The police certainly thought so, too. The thrifty thief did not get away with his insane korting and was caught in the act after staff in Albert Heijn alerted police to his suspicious scanning.

The police at least saw some humour in the situation, creating an Instagram story of the receipts with the caption “This was his bonus”, referring to the thief’s failed attempt.

Among the items the man attempted to steal were salami, bread, cheese, various shampoos and over 40 other cosmetic products — not a great look if you ask us.

No haul, not even a pudding

The products were returned to the shelves and the man, who has no residence or address, was brought away by police.

Albert Heijn has also filed a report of shoplifting, meaning he will more than likely have to face a judge.

The robbery highlights the ongoing concerns about the effectiveness of self-service checkouts and shoplifting in the Netherlands.

In this case, however, the thief was perhaps a little too confident in their ability to fool the self-scan.

