No more excuses: Dutch landlords can now insulate homes with new subsidy

Sick of waking up on a winter’s morning and being half-frozen? Well, we have good news! All private landlords in the Netherlands will now have access to a €150 million subsidy scheme for the maintenance of rental housing.

According to NU.nl, this means that landlords all over the country can now start properly insulating their properties at a much cheaper price — and we all know they love cutting costs (and the odd corner…or six.)

Money, money, money!

The decision announced yesterday by the minister of Housing and Spatial Planning, Hugo de Jonge, will make €6,000 available per rental property.

This subsidy can be spent on insulation, a more sustainable ventilation system, or energy measures to cut down living costs. Given the soaring energy costs, this will no doubt make people’s wallets much happier! 💰

Insulation in name only?

A report by Woonbond (the national association to represent tenants), uncovered a distressing flaw in the construction of many Dutch houses: single-glazed windows.

Woonbond director, Zeno Winkels, explained that inefficient window designs lead to a lot of heat leaking out of houses.

This results in higher thermostats, in an attempt for tenants to keep warm — and sky-high energy costs for all of us! 📈

The association aims to have single-glazed windows classified as a defect, which would entitle tenants to rent reductions until the problem is fixed. Yes, please!

Translation: Energy bills are getting higher. And everyone should participate in becoming more sustainable. That’s why all private landlords are also eligible for a subsidy to make them more sustainable. 🌱

De Jonge disagrees: sustainability is key

Woonbond’s aim doesn’t strike a chord with De Jonge, who wants the emphasis to be on sustainable housing.

The Cabinet intends to roll out a points system for housing, where sustainable housing would score highly. Landlords of these properties could then charge higher rent (that’ll get their attention) for better functioning energy systems (as if we need even higher rent prices 👀).

What are your thoughts on the new subsidy, and the focus on sustainability? Tell us in the comments below!

