BREAKING: Internationals must soon pass intense test to stay in the Netherlands, cabinet leak reveals

As talks for the new Dutch cabinet continue, leaks about new anti-immigration measures are coming from the negotiation table in The Hague.

Ever since Wilders’ PVV became the biggest party in the elections, it’s been clear that harsh measures to reduce the number of internationals in the Netherlands would come our way.

At the end of last year, for example, matters such as the 30% tax ruling were on the table, and last week Amsterdam suggested an integration course for expats.

Now, as insider sources from the Hague have reported, the government plans to introduce a harsh test that immigrants must pass to stay in the Netherlands.

You pass, you stay

The proposed geschiktheidstest voor verblijf (test of fitness for residency) is one of the harsher measures the cabinet is introducing — all in the name of keeping “Nederland voor Nederlanders” (The Netherlands for Dutch people).

According to the leaks, this will be a mandatory exam for internationals aged 18 and over to determine whether they are allowed to stay in the Netherlands.

Anyone who is not of Dutch nationality must take the test within one year of moving to the country.

Three categories of knowledge and culture

To satisfy Geert Wilders’ radical wishes, the proposed test will be drastically different from the traditional Dutch citizenship test.

It focuses on three categories said to determine internationals’ “fitness for residency”: language, cultural awareness, and cuisine.

Each category will be graded on a pass/fail basis. To pass the test and be allowed to stay in the Netherlands, internationals need to pass two out of three categories. Here’s what you can expect.

Language

If you want to stay in the Netherlands, you’ll need to brush up on your Dutch, ASAP. You will have to demonstrate the following abilities:

Properly saying the G sound (an exception will be made for people living in Limburg),

Pronouncing the word rijbewijsverlengingsaanvraagformulier (driver’s license renewal application form),

Being able to have a full conversation using only two-syllable Dutch words.

Cuisine

In the cuisine category, internationals will need to demonstrate abilities in prepping and eating Dutch food. Tasks will include:

Preparing a traditional Dutch dish without using any spices (rumour has it it will be stamppot),

Eating a bitterbal and not burning your mouth from the heat (you won’t be allowed to open your mouth),

Eating herring in the correct manner (without throwing up).

It’s unclear if the new cabinet will also set up a vegetarian version of the test, as the BBB heavily lobbies for more meat in everything as a hallmark of Dutch culture.

Cultural awareness

Lastly, internationals must also demonstrate knowledge about how to conduct themselves when living in the Netherlands. Potential tests include:

Predicting how long the NS train will be delayed from Amsterdam to Rotterdam on the day of the test,

Biking through Amsterdam on a bakfiets full of glasses of milk without spilling them,

Making someone cry by giving them direct, harsh criticism.

A continuation of measures

The harsh test is seen as a continuation of earlier plans and measures introduced to reduce the influx of internationals, such as fewer English-taught university courses and the bike license for internationals (both of which were announced last year).

The parties hope to implement the exam by 2025 but with the Dutch cabinets’ history of taking months to form and collapsing after less than two years, who knows when this plan will come into effect?

Experts suspect it could be delayed for years, as there is no workforce to implement it. It is not unlikely that the government will have to employ highly skilled migrants to make it happen by 2028.

Do you think you could pass the Dutchification test? Share your thoughts (or concerns) in the comments!