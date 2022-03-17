Dutch Quirk #45: Pee in the canals when drunk — and fall in

We all know that the Dutch have many problems. There’s only taking paracetamol as a cure-it-all, constantly switching to English, oh, and people pissing in the canals when drunk. 🤦

Not only is it gross, but it’s also dangerous! Falling into a canal after a failed attempt to relieve yourself AND DROWNING is actually more common than you think.

What an unfortunate, anti-climactic way to die. 😒

What is it?

While there are many figures floating around, there are estimates that seven to eight people drown each year in Amsterdam’s canals alone! (Some even say it’s 30. 👀)

Rumour has it, that if a body is found with an open zipper no further investigations is being made by the Amsterdam police. Why? Because they just assume the lad tried to pee in the canal and fell in head-first.

Why do they do it?

Well, first off, who knows why drunk people do what they do. Especially drunk Dutch people.

But one reason why the canals might seem so attractive in times of dire need is the lack of public toilets in the Netherlands. Generally, there aren’t that many and if you’ve been lucky enough to spot one there is usually a fee you have to pay.

Oh, wait a minute! We almost forgot that there are these public urinals that are basically just metal curls barely hiding the sight (and definitely not the smell) of men peeing.

However, as these urinals never really seem to be clean we’d kind of prefer the canal also. 😬

Why is it quirky?

In what other part of the world is peeing in canals a problem or, even better, an actual safety risk?

Only the low-lying Netherlands with all of their water and canals could come up with something like that.

Should you join in?

Nope! We firmly advise you not to pee in any canals. Not sober and especially not drunk!

But if you happen to somehow, for whatever godforsaken reasons, have to desperately relieve yourself in one of the many Dutch grachten while under the influence, you might want to have a look at this video. 👇🏻

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!