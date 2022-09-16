Turbulence ahead! Schiphol plans to cancel even more flights in the fall

No rest for the wicked; following a summer of cancelled flights at Schiphol Airport, passengers can expect even more cancellations this Autumn. 🙄

Due to a lack of staff at Schiphol Airport, there are restrictions being put in place to reduce the number of flights by a whopping 18%, reports RTL Nieuws.

This also means that, until at least October 31, an average of 9,250 passengers will have their trips ruined every. Single. Day, for the next coming weeks, writes the NOS.

Security guards find jobs elsewhere

Schiphol offered a summer bonus of an extra €5.25 per hour for staff, but as the summer period ends, the bonus disappeared. This leaves Schiphol in a bit of a sticky situation as security guards start to look for work elsewhere. 🤷‍♂️

Marnix Fruitema, chairman of BARIN, the association of airlines active in the Netherlands, tells RTL Nieuws, “The problems this week were the result of dozens of security guards not showing up for work.”

READ MORE | Good news! Schiphol is planning on building a new terminal

As it is, security companies are unable to provide the number of guards that the airport needs to run smoothly.

That’s not really news to us, seeing as Schiphol has become notorious for neglecting working conditions amongst employees. 😬

With loads of staff planning on leaving, it’s no surprise Schiphol has had to take such restrictive measures to (somewhat) ensure ease of travel for passengers.

Passengers have been forgotten

Sunweb CEO Mattijs ten Brink, who wants to avoid leaving travellers disappointed by ruined trips, says that Schiphol has forgotten to care about their everyday passengers;

“It was about the financial and economic picture. It is also the shareholders and politicians who have charted Schiphol’s course.”

With more flight cancellations this fall, expect lots of queues and overwhelmed staff. Image: Depositphotos

For those who have been looking forward to their getaways, looks like it’s another round of bad luck! 😞

Dick Benschop leaves

The news about more cancelled flights comes just after CEO Dick Benschop announced his plans to leave his position at Schiphol. Benschop will remain head of the airport until a suitable replacement is found for him.

Maybe a new CEO will remember to care for its passengers! 👀

What do you think of the recent flight cancellations? Tell us in the comments below!