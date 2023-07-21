Dutch man surfs from Oslo to London on windsurfer made from plastic bottles

Naomi Lamaury
Plastic-soup-surfer-windsurfing-on-plastic-bottle-board
Supplied: Plastic Soup Surfer

Dutch activist Merijn Tinga has just made a grand arrival in London after journeying all the way from Oslo, on a windsurfer made from recycled materials — including plastic bottles from the Thames itself. 

Ever wondered how the millions of plastic bottles thrown away each week can be recycled? Well, Tinga makes us believe that the possibilities are endless, and he wants to prove this to the UK in particular.

Just how did he want to make this point? Tinga, also known as the Plastic Soup Surfer, strapped in for a month-long journey across the North Sea on just a windsurf board, reports De Telegraaf.

1800-kilometre journey across the sea

Not in awe yet? Just wait until you hear what the windsurf board is made out of. 

The board that he’s been riding the waves on for 1800 kilometres is made out of plastic bottles fished out from the Thames in London, as well as recycled Styrofoam, and fungal threads. 

Plastic-soup-surfer-windsurf-board-made-out-of-recycled-plastic-bottles
Merijn Tinga’s windsurf board is made out of previously littered bottles and mycelium. Image: Marjolein Vinkenoog

In doing this, Tinga hopes to bring attention and change to the current lack of deposits on plastic bottles and cans in Great Britain. 

Meaning? Without the extra-cash incentive that we all know works so well, far fewer plastic bottles and cans in Great Britain get recycled. Instead, many end up littered on the streets and in the water. 

On his journey, he collected advice from former ministers, making pitstops in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

At his grand arrival in London after the arduous journey, he handed a letter to the British minister Richard Benyon pushing for a faster introduction of plastic bottle deposits in the country.

He did so partly on behalf of the environmental organisations Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

What a king. 🤴

What do you think about Merijn Tinga’s initiative? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Marjolein Vinkenoog
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

