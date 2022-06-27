Dutch Quirk #:101 Bike while using their phones

The Dutch certainly know how to ride their bikes — and with great bike riding comes some pretty nifty bike skills. An extra special one? Biking while using their phones.

And we do NOT recommend it. 😬

What is it?

Despite the fact that it will most certainly get you fined if caught, almost everyone in the Netherlands is guilty of using their phone while on the bike. Some take a stealthy sneak peek, however, others may as well be scrolling through Instagram.

You’re probably imagining this as a bit of an awkward manoeuvre but let’s remind ourselves that these are the Dutch we’re talking about. It looks about as natural as tucking your hair behind your ear — but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s easy.

Why do they do it?

If the Dutch need to get to school, work, dinner parties, oma’s house, or even nightclubs — biking is often the way to go.

And because they cycle as often as they do, Dutch people have adopted a more laid-back cycling culture compared to the average bicycle rider in other countries.

Listen, we get the appeal. Using a phone while biking CAN be convenient.

Need to text a friend that you’re running late or change to the indispensable Spotify playlist that’ll put you in your feels? We get it.

Want to stay on top of the latest news on Instagram or search through some highly amusing TikToks while cycling? That’s dangerous and you may have ADHD.

Why is it quirky?

As an international, chances are that you’ve likely seen some pretty wacky stuff that the Dutch can do while riding their bikes.

And by wacky stuff, I’m talking about riding with a child in the back seat while pulling a suitcase behind them, doing wheelies in the middle of the road, or even biking without any hands.

That’s not all. Balancing four passengers on a bike at once? No biggie for the Dutch. 😊

They’ve even been seen carrying huge plants, crates of beer, or even another bike while riding.

Biking while using their phones is just another part of the parcel for the Dutch — but that doesn’t make it any less surprising for internationals.

That being said, it really shouldn’t be surprising. Dutch people practically cycle right out of their mothers’ wombs. So, riding a bike with one hand on the steering wheel and another on a mobile phone is a cakewalk.

Should you join in?

If you’re trying to make the leap to becoming an all-star bike commuter in the Netherlands, we do not recommend taking a page from the Dutch on this one.

It’s not only dangerous, but it has also become illegal in the Netherlands after a law was passed that stops cyclists from using their phones while bike riding.

You are however permitted to use an electronic device if it’s secured in a holder. So go and get yourself a phone mount for bikes and quit two-wheeled texting! 😉

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!