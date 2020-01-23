You’ve just arrived in the Netherlands. One of the first things you’re going to need is a bank account, and we know from experience how difficult it is to find a bank that suits the needs you have as an expat. So we have partnered up with bunq, the Dutch bank that is shaking up the banking sector, to tell you all about the features they make bunq the perfect bank for all you internationals in the Netherlands reading this.

All about bunq: why is it special?

But first of all, what is bunq, and why is this bank special? Well, first of all, we have to admit that we have a particularly soft spot for bunq because it’s a homegrown Dutch bank. But that’s not all. As we’ve already mentioned, bunq is on a mission to change the banking industry. Unlike most banks, which will happily offer you a loan, bunq encourages its customers to save up for whatever they want to buy. It refuses to pay out huge bonuses to its staff— which is also unusual in the banking sector. And, finally, it’s a completely digital bank, so there is no need for you to ever go to a physical building. Instead, you can do everything you need to do from the comfort of your phone screen- including sign up.

In our experience, bunq is the perfect bank for expats to choose in the Netherlands, whether you’ve just arrived, or you’ve been here forever. No matter if you’re struggling with setting up a regular Dutch bank account and want something more streamlined and simple, or you want to plant trees by spending money on other stuff (yes, that’s really a thing at bunq), bunq is absolutely brilliant when you’re new to the Netherlands.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we were more than happy to team up with bunq and bring you this content together. Enough talk now, it’s listicle time! Here are seven reasons we think bunq is da bomb for you international folks in the lowlands.