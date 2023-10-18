The Dutch pension system is the best IN THE WORLD

The Dutch are good at many things: they’re the best non-native English speakers, the best sleepers, and they even have the world’s best restaurant. Now, they’ve also taken the crown for the world’s best pension system.

Research by the American consulting firm Mercer and investor organization CFA compared the pension systems of 47 countries, which are home to 64% of the world’s population.

The result? The Netherlands has emerged as top of the class. With this, Duchies are reclaiming their throne after having to give it up to Iceland in 2022. 👑

Why the Netherlands?

As NU.nl writes, the Netherlands stands out due to the good order of its pension funds investments and the overall supervision surrounding the pension system. Hoera!

Although the Netherlands is currently undergoing a significant pension reform, experts say the Dutch system is well-suited to modern times in which people don’t stay in the same job for 40 years anymore.

Good to know: The Dutch pension reform will keep the good elements of the present system while making pensions more personal and more transparent.

How did other countries rank?

Curious to know how your home country ranked? Let’s check out the top ten countries with the best pension systems. 🏆

Rank Country Overall grade 1 Netherlands A 2 Iceland A 3 Denmark A 4 Israel A 5 Australia B+ 6 Finland B+ 7 Singapore B+ 8 Norway B 9 Sweden B 10 UK B

Out of all the countries researched by Mercer, Argentina came out at the bottom.

Are you surprised by the findings of this research? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!