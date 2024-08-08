You’ve heard that right, special bins designed specifically for pizza boxes have been deployed across the city of Leiden.

Why? The municipality of Leiden is tackling the major political issue of… pizza boxes. Specifically, the waste issues they cause for the city.

Taking to Facebook, the municipality announced the arrival of bins with pizza box-sized holes to dispose of the very specifically shaped cardboard waste left behind.

A very important issue

According to the municipality’s Facebook post “Pizza boxes regularly cause blockages in waste bins, especially during the summer months” — it’s an issue that affects us all.

We’ve all been there. You finish up after a delicious pizza in the park and the box won’t fit in the bin provided! You stop and think, if only this was an issue that society would tackle — and Leiden has.

Yay! We have a student housing crisis, but at least we don’t have any more greasy pizza boxes to carry home!!

A joke? Or a sponsorship deal?

While the municipality believes the bins will help to ease an important waste issue, some residents don’t agree and are letting their feelings be known.

This is seen in the comments under the municipality’s Facebook post, which contains feedback such as “Unbelievable. Who comes up with this?” and “I thought this was a joke…”

Others theorised it must be a sponsorship deal, writing “sponsored by domino’s and New York Pizza I guess?”

And the pizza lovers

It’s not all negative for the scheme, however.

Some commenters seem happy with the idea, even suggesting other areas to place the bins.

Awkward or useful? Only time will tell. Image: Facebook

If you’d like to pass judgement yourself, you’ll find the infamous bins in Leiden’s Van der Werfpark and the Kiekpark for the temporary test.

For now, it’s yet to be seen if the pizza scheme will be a success, but the municipality will look at the results and decide if they think that’s amore.

So the question for Leiden changes from pineapple on pizza? To, do we need pizza box bins?

Do you think the new pizza bins are a good idea? Let us know in the comments below!