An 84-year-old woman hit her 82-year-old neighbour on the head with an axe on Wednesday morning.

Neighbourly squabbles are usually petty affairs, like asking the musically challenged child next door to practise their instrument a little quieter.

But forget the squeaking violin — this Dutch neighbour in Hellevoetsluis in South Holland took things to a new level, sending her victim to hospital.

A neighbourhood scandal

It’s not clear why (or exactly how) an axe was involved in the alleged scuffle.

But the axe-wielder called Dutch emergency line 112 herself following the incident. She was joined by local residents, who found the elderly victim lying in the street.

Amid what we imagine to be extreme confusion and shock, they provided first aid until emergency services arrived.

Suspect arrested

Following what the police assume was a fight, the suspect was arrested at her home and taken to the police station.

And, yes, that suspect is the above-mentioned axe-wielding EIGHTY FOUR-year-old (we still can’t believe it).

An investigation is underway into what exactly caused the argument.

