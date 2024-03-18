The cherry on top: this Dutch park was crowned Europe’s best place to see cherry blossoms

Goodbye gloom, hello bloom 🌸👋

Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-amstelveen-cherry-blossom-trees-as-park-named-europes-best-for-blossom
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/cherry-blossom-trees-amsterdam.html?filter=all&qview=354520134

As spring arrives in the Netherlands, so does the sweet sight and smell of cherry blossoms. And you don’t have to travel to Japan for a chance to catch the best of the pink blooms!

While the Netherlands may be renowned for its stunning tulip season, tourists are increasingly attracted to many other floral delights the Dutch have to offer.

READ MORE | The Dutch and tulips: how did tulips in the Netherlands become a thing?

Amstelveen’s Kersenbloesempark (suitably, Cherry Blossom Park) was just crowned the best place in Europe to catch the cherry blossoms, according to Euronews — and we couldn’t agree more! 

A very floral glory

Between mid-March and early April, the suburban city of Amstelveen, south of Amsterdam, blooms bright and beautiful, and now it’s not just tourists who notice.

READ MORE | It’s cherry blossom season in the Netherlands (but not for long!)

It’s not hard to see why the Dutch park claimed the top spot, with 400 trees blossoming and overcrowding kept in check.

There’s also horticultural history here: Originally donated to Amstelveen by the Japenese Women’s Club in 2000, each tree in the park now has a Japanese or Dutch female name. 🌸

Fancy visiting some more springtime spectacles? Here are Euronews’ top 5 blossoming picks close to home.

RankEurope’s best cherry blossom destination
1Kersenbloesempark, Amstelveen, Amsterdam
2Jardin des Plantes, Paris, France
3Langelinie Park, Copenhagen, Denmark
4Kungsträdgården, Stockholm, Sweden
5Mauerpark, Berlin, Germany

Have you visited the cherry blossoms in the Netherlands before? Do you plan to visit them? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

