Rotterdam is launching a reusable cup initiative (and giving away a year of free coffee)

We love to see it 👏

woman-depositing-reusable-coffee-cup-into-ns-machine
Image: NS https://nieuws.ns.nl/proef-met-statiegeldbekers-op-station-en-in-de-stad-rotterdam/

In an effort to become more sustainable, the municipality of Rotterdam, the NS, and Rotterdam-based entrepreneurs have launched a trial to test reusable cup deposits as an alternative to disposable coffee cups.

Starting Monday, March 18, Rotterdam Central Station will hold a three-month trial to test the new reusable cup system, along with 14 local entrepreneurs and nine retailers.

How does it work?

As the NS explains in a press release, travellers can buy a reusable cup for €1 when ordering their coffee from various kiosks at Rotterdam Central.

When returning the cup — be it in the station or at one of the participating businesses in the city — they get their deposit back via Tikkie by simply scanning a QR code.

photo-of-reusable-cup-deposit-machine-at-rotterdam-central-in-initiative-by-NS
Deposit machines are conveniently placed next to the bins! Image: NS

A chance at free coffee

With the reusable deposit cup, the initiators hope to reduce waste and stimulate more sustainable practices such as using reusable cups. 🥤

Travellers can still opt for a disposable cup during this trial period, but they’ll miss out on a great opportunity.

To encourage more participation, anyone who chooses a deposit cup at the Kiosk, Julia’s, AH To Go, or the StationsHuiskamer during these three months has a chance to win free coffee for a year.

Sign-indicating-chance-to-win-free-coffee-using-reusable-coffee-cups-in-rotterdam-central-station
Dutchies would never miss out on the chance to get something “gratis”. 😉 Image: NS

The NS, ProRail, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management aim to have waste-free stations by 2040.

There’s still a long way to go, but the Netherlands is making steps in the right direction — and we love to see it. 🌱

What do you think of this sustainable initiative? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:NS Beeldbank
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

