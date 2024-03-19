In an effort to become more sustainable, the municipality of Rotterdam, the NS, and Rotterdam-based entrepreneurs have launched a trial to test reusable cup deposits as an alternative to disposable coffee cups.

Starting Monday, March 18, Rotterdam Central Station will hold a three-month trial to test the new reusable cup system, along with 14 local entrepreneurs and nine retailers.

How does it work?

As the NS explains in a press release, travellers can buy a reusable cup for €1 when ordering their coffee from various kiosks at Rotterdam Central.

When returning the cup — be it in the station or at one of the participating businesses in the city — they get their deposit back via Tikkie by simply scanning a QR code.

Deposit machines are conveniently placed next to the bins! Image: NS

A chance at free coffee

With the reusable deposit cup, the initiators hope to reduce waste and stimulate more sustainable practices such as using reusable cups. 🥤

🎉 Evernew's Statiegeldbeker groundbreaking initiative on reuse systems started today in Rotterdam!



🥛 This initiative by the Evernew project (part of the ReuSe Vanguard Project (RSVP) ecosystem), runs a collective return system for reusable cups

👉 https://t.co/2xDw060SB3 pic.twitter.com/w19LOnplSI — Zero Waste Europe (@zerowasteeurope) March 18, 2024

Travellers can still opt for a disposable cup during this trial period, but they’ll miss out on a great opportunity.

To encourage more participation, anyone who chooses a deposit cup at the Kiosk, Julia’s, AH To Go, or the StationsHuiskamer during these three months has a chance to win free coffee for a year.

Dutchies would never miss out on the chance to get something “gratis”. 😉 Image: NS

The NS, ProRail, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management aim to have waste-free stations by 2040.

There’s still a long way to go, but the Netherlands is making steps in the right direction — and we love to see it. 🌱

What do you think of this sustainable initiative? Tell us in the comments below!