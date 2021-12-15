3 big takeaways from the new Dutch coalition agreement

After nine months of deliberation, the Dutch government has finally reached a coalition agreement — and with that, VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie presented several new plans and ideas for the Netherlands.

First of all, just a few names are known for the actual upcoming coalition. Rutte is obviously clinging on to his prime-ministership for dear life, Hoekstra from the CDA is also returning at some ministry, and Kaag of D66 is still doubting what she’ll do with her political life.

However, we will learn more about who’s who in the new cabinet in the upcoming weeks.

Humble beginnings

The impression the coalition leaders left today was actually quite humble and constructive with a touch of upbeatness. This makes sense seeing as overall confidence in the Dutch government is at its lowest.



So, what can we expect from this new coalition and what will change?

Climate plans🌍

The new government intends to create a new climate fund of €35 billion within the next years (there’s a lot to fix in the Netherlands now — but at least the Dutch government is finally throwing money at this issue.) Climate action has been an underlying theme throughout the whole agreement process.).

According to the NOS, the government intends for the Netherlands to be at the forefront in combatting global warming by cutting CO 2 emissions by 55% and reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

As it is, the Netherlands is lagging behind the European climate requirements, so the government is working hard to reach these goals.

Childcare allowance

To turn over a new leaf, the government plans to bump up childcare allowance to 95% of the costs, with ambitions to increase it to 100% in the future. 👶🏻

In doing so, the new government wants to show that they learned their lesson from the childcare allowance scandal two years ago.

Rutte’s new coalition agreement:

Big investments in climate transition, more housebuilding, reform of student loans/grants, a higher minimum wage, more generous subsidies for childcare, more nuclear power



https://t.co/3SCvdiKBat — Ben Coates (@bencoates1) December 15, 2021

Housing🏡

As most people know, the Netherlands is notorious for its housing crisis — but the Rutte IV cabinet has some serious plans.

Up to 100,000 homes will be built throughout the Netherlands, both in and outside the city. They will make “binding performance agreements” with housing agencies to ensure flexible housing, affordable rental housing, sustainability, and the overall quality of life in these neighbourhoods.

It seems like an impossible task, but perhaps this cabinet will be the first to do what no other cabinet has done before.

What do you think about the new plans but the Rutte IV cabinet?

Feature Image: Ale_mi/Depositphotos