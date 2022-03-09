Dutch PM Rutte adopts joint stance on Ukraine with Trudeau and Johnson

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in London to talk to Boris Johnson (PM of the United Kingdom) and Justin Trudeau (PM of Canada) about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Dutch PM arrived on Monday to attend three official talks: one between himself and Trudeau 🇨🇦, one with Johnson 🇬🇧, and one between all three parties.

The United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands all express their solidarity with Ukraine and their united support for one another.

Boris Johnson: “Our countries are united in their perspective. We believe in freedom, we believe in democracy, and we believe that Ukraine should be able to be a free, independent and sovereign nation.”

No military intervention, says Rutte

Apart from expressing their united solidarity towards Ukraine, the three PMs also agree that none of their countries will send a military intervention.

Or, as Rutte puts it: “What the West can do, we will do. But what we will not do is intervene militarily in Ukraine,” quotes AD. This could lead to a potential WWIII, which should be avoided at all costs.

And what is it that the West can do? Impose even more sanctions on Russia, according to the three prime ministers.

Rutte also thinks that NATO’s defence budget should receive another boost considering the ‘changed circumstance’. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has offered new insights on the future of NATO and calls to reform the Western defence alliance, according to the Dutch Prime Minister.

More collaboration in times of crisis

Rutte also emphasised that the three countries have historically stood united in times of crisis. The war in Ukraine casts a “black shadow” over Europe, and the three parties must work together towards peace.

Especially because with Putin in power, the West is faced with “an aggressor that crosses new boundaries.”

The internet had a laugh

All seriousness aside (at least for a split-second), the internet quite enjoyed watching the three PMs interact with each other.

Standing with Ukraine wasn’t the only thing that united the PMs on the day of the press conference: “When there’s patatfriet (potato fries) on the daily menu in the cantine.”

When there’s patatfriet als daghap in de kantine pic.twitter.com/tcGwQcIveL — Lammert de Bruin (@lammert) March 8, 2022

All the PMs also chose an eerily similar suit-and-tie combo, but British PM Johnson managed to stand out with his dishevelled bad-boy chic look.

Lastly, this guy just straight-up hit the nail on the head of what international politics is all about:

What I like about these Downing St. photos is that even if you had no idea who these leaders were, you could effortlessly pick out which one is the wealthy scion of a political dynasty, which one’s the Churchill wannabe and which one was a middle manager for a peanut butter firm pic.twitter.com/zPZWffNC9P — Ben Coates (@bencoates1) March 8, 2022

Did you follow the meeting between PMs Rutte, Johnson and Trudeau? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Number 10/Flickr/CC2.0