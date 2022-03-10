Amsterdam opens 900 spots for Ukrainian refugees this week

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Group-of-Ukrainian-refugees
Amsterdam is working to increase their capacity to take in Ukrainian refugees from just 300 to 900 available spots this week.

A week ago, the Dutch government decided that each of the 25 security regions in the country must work towards receiving at least 1,500 Ukrainian refugees each.

To meet this goal, the municipality of Amsterdam has rented two ships docking at Java Eiland and a hotel, reports the NOS.

Preparing for Ukrainian refugees

At the moment, the city of Amsterdam only has the capacity for 300 incoming refugees. For now, a migration coordination centre has been set up at the RAI to appropriately welcome and register all incomers.

The municipality is still looking for more potential spaces and refugee shelters. In the meantime, a gym hall is being remodelled into an emergency reception centre.

Largest migration wave

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the largest wave of migration to Europe since the 1990s, writes the New York Times.

The Netherlands aims to play an active part in the reception of Ukrainians fleeing the devastating war in their country.

In total, the plan is to have the capacity for receiving around 25,000 Ukrainian refugees. 💙💛

Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

