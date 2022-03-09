Busy calls: Dutch children are worried about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Young-girl-sits-on-her-bed-with-a-blanket-while-using-her-smartphone
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected many children and the Dutch are no exception. Children in the Netherlands struggle with fear, insecurity, and anxiety due to the war.

Every day, dozens of children call De Kindertelefoon (child phone) with questions and concerns about the war — many of whom feel like it’s getting closer than ever, reports RTL Nieuws.

What is De Kindertelefoon?

De Kindertelefoon employs 800 trusted volunteers who are willing and able to talk to children about anything.

For example, if the child has a problem but they don’t know who to talk to or don’t want to talk to someone they know, they can call De Kindertelefoon.

De Kindertelefoon is completely anonymous, so children call or chat about their problems, worries, and secrets without feeling judged. The organisation also set up a similar line/chat for young adults Alles Oké? (everything fine?).

Dutch children worry

Many children and young adults have never experienced war so close to them. Mariëlla Melissen, one volunteer from the organisation notices that they come in with worries and fears about the Russian invasion.

Some of them experience anxiety, problems sleeping, and feel confused about what’s going on. Some children ask for information and how they can help and volunteers try to explain the situation.

Talking about their troubles

Volunteers at De Kindertelefoon and Alles Oké? try to reassure children and young adults and find ways to help them feel calmer.

According to Melissen, it’s important to continue talking about it with other people because “talking helps.”

Melissen says that sometimes it’s reassuring when parents tell their children they are concerned so they don’t feel alone in their concerns.

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

