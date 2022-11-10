German Police find 350,000 kilos of fireworks intended for the illegal Dutch market

The German police made their biggest illegal firework catch ever; not less than 350,000 kilos were hidden in the German city of Kevelaer. 🧨

The ten criminal suspects from Nieuwegein were arrested after the police found an old NATO bunker full of boxes of illegal fireworks piled up to the ceiling. The biggest warehouse was in Kevelaer, near the eastern Dutch city of Enschede, reports the NOS

Most of the fireworks were intended for the Dutch market, and according to the police, the storage locations did not meet any safety requirements. 🤦‍♀️

READ MORE: Dutch Quirk #92: Be weirdly pyromaniacal about fireworks

The police tracked down the trade by gaining access to encrypted messages via Encrochat in 2020, a rather popular chatting service used by criminals who want to keep a low profile.

They discovered that fireworks were transported to the Netherlands from countries such as Poland, Italy and China via Germany since rules against fireworks are less strict there. 

Why are fireworks illegal in the Netherlands?

Police say that life-threatening illegal fireworks are not only used for traditional purposes but also in riots and demonstrations. After several incidents, the Dutch police started taking the matter more seriously.

Not only is it violent, but expensive too. For instance, last New Years’ Eve, firework-related damages cost €10 million to repair, which was bound to fire up some security concerns

Nowadays, police are catching more and more illegal fireworks than ever before. In 2020 alone, 122,815 kilos worth of fireworks were found, as opposed to 61,429 kilos in 2019 and 56,522 in 2018, writes the NOS.

For now, only three out of the ten who got arrested are seen as the main suspects. And, the illegal fireworks are currently still under investigation but will be destroyed afterwards. Better safe than sorry!

Everything you need to know about anti-squatting in the Netherlands (aka 'antikraak')
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

