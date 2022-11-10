Dutch woman refuels her car with her husband’s company fuel pass — and he gets fired

NewsPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
closeup-of-a-woman's-hand-holding-a-fuel-pump
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/closeup-young-woman-s-hand-holding-refueling-gun_26801331.htm#page=7&query=woman%20refuelling%20car&position=23&from_view=search&track=sph

A man in South Holland was fired after his wife refuelled her car with his company pass.

The man — a project manager at a fire prevention firm — even took the case to the subdistrict court, reports RTL Nieuws. The court, however, would prove entirely unsympathetic.

Setting the scene

The company had provided him with a Renault Megane in May, as well as a fuel card to pay for the vehicle’s fuel expenses.

On Friday, June 17, the man injured his ankle and was unable to drive himself to work until the Wednesday of the next week.

However, a day before the man went back to work, his employer discovered that the company fuel card had mysteriously been used.

And the evidence says…

Camera footage from the petrol station showed a woman in a Volkswagen Golf refuelling her car with the card.

READ MORE | Man earning €3,800 fined half a million euros after switching jobs to competitor company

When asked about it, the employee was unable to think of a good explanation for why this woman was using company funds.

Taking this as confirmation of funny business afoot, his employer fired him for theft of company property and a disrupted employment relationship.

Keeping it in the family

The mystery woman would turn out to be the disgraced project manager’s wife.

As his ankle injury prevented him from driving himself to work for several days, the man’s wife elected to drive him.

READ MORE | Dutchman awarded €75,000 after US company tried to force him to activate webcam

He had wanted to tell his employer about his wife using his fuel card but had forgotten about it. If only there had been a certain time at which he could have come clean to his employer before being fired…

I want my job back! (or €52,000)

After being fired, the man decided to take things up to the subdistrict court, demanding either his job back or a severance pay of €52,000.

However, the court found that the man was not allowed to have a private car refuelled with the company card, even if it was taking him to work.

As such, he was not entitled to the €52,000 severance pay or his old job.

What do you think of man’s firing? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Love your job? Great! The Dutch retirement age just got higher… by three months
Next article
Dutch Quirk #40 Never agreeing on how to eat tompouce
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

German Police find 350,000 kilos of fireworks intended for the illegal Dutch market

The German police made their biggest illegal firework catch ever; not less than 350,000 kilos were hidden in the German...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

German Police find 350,000 kilos of fireworks intended for the illegal Dutch market

Mihály Droppa - 0
The German police made their biggest illegal firework catch ever; not less than 350,000 kilos were hidden in the German city of Kevelaer. 🧨 The...

Everything you need to know about anti-squatting in the Netherlands (aka ‘antikraak’)

Emma Brown - 0
Squatting and crime are not things you see much of in the Netherlands compared to other countries, although they do exist. Anti-squatting initiatives are...

Dutch Quirk #40 Never agreeing on how to eat tompouce

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 1
Ah, the tompouce. Some may say this pastry looks like a cake made by children, for children. But don't underestimate this fragile square of...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X